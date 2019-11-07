We’re here! Just take a look at this happy photo of Joe Giudice reuniting with his wife Teresa and their four daughters in Italy on Nov. 7.

Joe Giudice, 47, finally got to see his wife Teresa Giudice, 47, and their daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, in Italy 28 days after his release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody took place on Oct. 11. Their eldest child Gia posted an adorable family reunion shot of them together on Instagram with the caption, “We’re back” next to a red heart emoji. Joe’s girls all cuddled up next to him for the heartwarming snap that fans were ecstatic to see. “Love this!” one follower wrote in the comments section.

Teresa said during her explosive Watch What Happens Live special with Joe on Oct. 27 that they planned on visiting him on Nov. 7th and 8th as their kids were off from school due to a teacher’s convention. The cookbook author was slammed on social media for her decision to not immediately go to Italy when he was deported there almost one month prior. She did have some support from Wendy Williams, 55, over her staying state side where the talk show host also noted that this is a make or break time for their marriage.

Gia teased a reunion with her father when she posted a photo of him and his brother Pete Giudice on Instagram on Oct. 13. “So happy you’re together right now.. enjoy see you in a few weeks daddy,” she gushed.

Teresa’s month of October was still filled with a bunch of wild nights out regardless of what was happening with her hubby. She was spotted having an absolute blast at a pre-All Hallow’s Eve party at Florida’s Seminole Casino Coconut Creek with her brother Joe Gorga, 40, and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, 40 on Oct. 17.

She’s A-OK. Her RHONJ costar Jennifer Aydin, 42, spoke up for the longtime reality star amid all the chaos going on with Joe and her life. “She looks great, she’s handling it, and she’s holding her own — she’s done it up until now, right?” Jennifer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Oct. 24. “She’s been doing a good job!”