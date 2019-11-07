Gabrielle Union Sends Birthday Love To Daughter Kaavia, 1, & Shares Sweet New Photo Of The Tot

Gabrielle Union celebrated daughter, Kaavia James’ first birthday with the cutest photo and message on Nov. 7! The actress is still in awe over her ‘walking, talking, swimming’ and bacon-eating baby after welcoming her via surrogate with husband Dwyane Wade!

Happy birthday, Kaavia James! The spunky, mean-mugging daughter of LA’s Finest actress Gabrielle Union and NBA legend Dwyane Wade turned one on November 7, and we have one question. — Where did the time go? Gabrielle shared the cutest photo of a happy Kaavia running around outdoors, accompanied by the sweetest tribute to her baby girl.

“BABY TURNS 1!! 🎊🎉 👼🏾,” she wrote on Instagram on Thursday, admitting, “To say this lil nugget came into our lives and changed everything, would be an understatement. @kaaviajames has been such a gift and blessing to our family and literally everyone she meets. Yall, I’m still in shock she’s even here much less walking, talking, swimming and eating bacon!”, the actress concluded. And, she’s not lying. Kaavia’s underwater swimming skills are completely unmatched for her age.

Kaavia, whose hilariously cute Instagram account has nearly one million followers, is quite popular with her parents’ celebrity friends. Birthday tributes having been pouring in from Hollywood’s elite, including, Khloe Kardashian, Taraji P. Henson, Kelly Rowland and many more. We mean, who wouldn’t want to send Kaavia, aka, “Shady Baby” some love on her special day.

(Photo credit: Instagram/Gabrielle Union)

“Happy birthday sweet angel,” Khloe wrote under Gabrielle’s birthday tribute to Kaavia. “LORD! HER JOY!!!!!!!!!!!!! Happy birthday angel!!!”, Taraji added, along with the hashtag, “Precious gift Kaavia.” Kelly shared, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY KAAVIA!!”

Gabrielle, 47, and Dwyane, 37, welcomed their “miracle baby” via a surrogate — the couple announced in matching Instagram posts on November 7, 2018. The actress and the athlete turned TNT basketball commentator and producer had been trying to conceive a child for years before they welcomed Kaavia into their lives. She was born after Gabrielle revealed in her 2017 memoir, “We’re Going to Need More Wine,” that she had “eight or nine” miscarriages.