Trump Reportedly Discussing Filming ‘The Apprentice: White House’ Reality Show After Leaving Office

We may be seeing Donald Trump on reality television all over again once his stint as President of the United States is officially over.

Tune in? Donald Trump, 73, could be returning to the small screen in a much different capacity compared to what we’ve seen of him in recent years. The Daily Beast insiders reported on Nov. 7 that he and The Apprentice creator Mark Burnett, 59, have discussed reviving their creative partnership by pitching each other television ideas that would be filmed after Trump is out of office. The father-of-four rose to reality television fame when he became the face of the The Apprentice for its first fourteen seasons, including several celebrity editions, prior to making his big move in politics. He’s also confided to close associates about how much he’s missed hosting the NBC series since taking office in early 2017.

Well this sounds familiar. An idea that Trump and Burnett are reportedly talking about is a show tentatively titled, wait for it, The Apprentice: White House! The theme this time around would be explicitly about politics and Trump’s status as a former president of the United States and leader of the Republican party compared to how it centered around the world of business during its initial run.

A show like this could translate to money, money, money for the two powerful men. “There have been several discussions between Burnett and Trump about The Apprentice: White House,” a Daily Beast source claimed. “It is something Burnett thinks could be a money-spinner and Trump is very keen on doing.”

Trump’s possible return on reality television again may skew towards the negative given how the public has responded to his recent public outings. He was majorly booed at not one, but two different events when he attended game 5 of the World Series with wife Melania Trump, 49, on Oct. 27 and also at a UFC 244 fight in New York City on Nov. 2.

He was also viciously mocked across social media during a trick or treat event at the White House on Oct. 29. Trump and Melania made a major mistake when they both placed a chocolate bar on the head of a child who was dressed as a Minion!