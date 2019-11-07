We finally know! Ashley Graham took some rapid fire questions from Ellen DeGeneres while on her talk show and revealed whether she’s having a boy or a girl.

Ashley Graham, 32, cannot wait to be a first-time-mom and was over the moon when she revealed the sex of her baby on Ellen. The model joined Ellen DeGeneres, 61, on the Nov. 7 episode of Ellen’s talk show, and chatted about how her pregnancy was going on her last trip before her due date! “I flew just for you,” Ashley shared with Ellen. From there, it was all baby talk. “So when is the baby supposed to happen?” Ellen asked her. “January,” Ashley said, before revealing, “but they said it could come early.” Ellen, whose birthday is Jan. 26, was, of course, excited about the prospect of sharing a birthday with Ashley’s child. But the model revealed her baby would be born “a little before” Ellen’s birthday.

Of course, Ashley still has some time before her bundle of joy arrives. But she’s spending it doing something a bit surprising. “I’ve kind of just been working out in between everything,” Ashley shared. “So that’s what you did instead of taking a nap? You workout?” Ellen asked with some shock. Once Ashley replied yes, the talk show host sarcastically said, “That’s a great idea,” as the duo and Ellen’s studio audience broke into laughter. Ellen and Ashley actually have quite a close bond. Ashley has been the host of Ellen’s digital series Fearless, where the model and body activist encourages everyday people to find their inner fearlessness and confidence.

This time around, however, Ashley was put in the hot seat by Ellen, and was asked a series of rapid fire questions, where — finally — she revealed what her baby’s sex was! After a few silly questions about Ashley’s celebrity crush, and her worst wardrobe malfunction, Ellen asked the jackpot question, “Are you having a boy or a girl?” And the moment fans had been waiting for arrived. “A boy!” Ashley screamed. “I’m going to be a mommy to a boy!”

Ashley and her husband, Justin Ervin, shared the exciting news that they were expecting their first child at the end of August 2019 after nine years of marriage. “Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY!” Ashley captioned the announcement video posted to Instagram. “Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin ❤️ Life is about to get even better.” Fans are so excited for Ashley and Justin and we cannot wait to get a glimpse of their little guy when he’s born!