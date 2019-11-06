Tristan Thompson Thinks Khloe Kardashian Is ‘Worth Every Ounce Of Effort’ To Win Back

Tristan Thompson has been flirting up a storm when leaving comments on ex Khloe Kardashian’s social media pics and he’s not ready to stop anytime soon.

Tristan Thompson, 28, is ready to get back together with ex Khloe Kardashian, 35, and he doesn’t care how much it will take to do so! The professional basketball player has been putting in a lot of effort to get the mother of his one-year-old daughter True‘s attention by responding to many of her social media pics and it turns out he thinks she’s worth every flirtatious comments he writes.

“At this point, Tristan feels like he has nothing to lose when it comes to his relationship with Khloe,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Tristan has no plans on quitting leaving flirty emojis anytime soon on her Instagram posts and as long as he’s not blocked from Khloe’s social media, he’s going to keep on it. Tristan doesn’t mind that Khloe isn’t following him back, he knows he still has a lot of work to do before there would even be a chance of winning her back. But Tristan feels that she is worth every ounce of effort he’s putting in and isn’t one to back down from a challenge.”

Tristan’s feelings are not too surprising considering the kind of responses he puts on Khloe’s hottest photos. His most recent comment was on Khloe’s promotional pic for her new pink diamond KKW fragrance, which launches on Nov. 8. In the gorgeous snapshot, which was posted on Nov. 6, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posed with a huge version of her fragrance bottle in hand and showed off dark curly hair. “My pink diamond KKW Fragrance launches THIS Friday. November 8th 💕 this brunette hair gives me the feels,” she captioned the pic before Tristan left his simple yet powerful response of two heart emojis and a crown, most likely insinuating that he thinks she’s a queen.