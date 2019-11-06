Tristan Thompson Leaves New Flirty Message On Khloe Kardashian’s Pic After She’s Asked About Dating

Khloe Kardashian had exciting news for fans on Nov. 6, and one of them — her ex, Tristan Thompson — couldn’t help but flirt!

Once again, another one of Khloe Kardashian’s gorgeous photos has attracted the attention of her ex, Tristan Thompson! The 35-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a photo of her curly brunette hair makeover to Instagram on Nov. 6, which was actually a promotional picture for her collaboration with sister Kim Kardashian’s KKW Fragrance [SEEN HERE]. “My pink diamond KKW Fragrance launches THIS Friday. November 8th 💕,” Khloe announced in the caption of the photo, which showed her holding a blown-up version of her pink diamond perfume bottle. Khloe also took note of her dramatic new ‘do, writing, “this brunette hair gives me the feels.”

Apparently, Khloe’s gorgeous photo also gave Tristan “the feels.” The Cleveland Cavaliers player left two red hearts and a crown emoji in the comments section — “❤👑❤” — paying tribute to the queen that Khloe is. Tristan has been on a mission with these flirty messages! He sprinkled two heart-eyed emojis and another red heart underneath Khloe’s glam selfie on Oct. 23, and even raved over his ex’s “fit” body on Oct. 3. Those are just two examples of the many times Tristan has been one of Khloe’s most vocal cheerleaders under her Instagram posts!

Despite Tristan’s online affection, Khloe is very much single. She made that clear on the Nov. 4 episode of The Real talk show, dubbed the “Kardashian Takeover.” Co-host Adrienne Bailon, curious about Koko’s taste in men, asked, “You’ve been so open that you’re not in the headspace for dating right now. But, when you are ready, what kind of guy would you be looking for?” But Khloe took the question in a new direction by saying, “It’s not even the headspace, I just don’t know what the point of rushing is. If it’s natural, great. But, I’m just so in love with [daughter] True [Thompson] and I don’t feel incomplete or that I need to distract myself in any way. I’m totally good and happy and I just love it. My think my biggest thing is not having any sort of type, like whoever I vibe and connect with is just what I want to do. I just don’t really have any pressure on it.”

The Good American co-founder also is very much aware of these flirty comments! “Khloe is a smart woman and she knows exactly what Tristan is trying to do,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Oct. 2019. “She speaks with him pretty often but only sees him when she’s handing off True or if it involves their daughter. Khloe doubts he could ever win her back, but if it happens, it would only be if she feels she could truly trust him 100 percent again; and that’s not going to happen anytime soon.”

Khloe has been enjoying the single life since Feb. 2019. That’s the same month Tristan allegedly gave family friend Jordyn Woods, 22, a goodbye kiss as she left a party at his house (according to Jordyn’s interview on Red Table Talk).