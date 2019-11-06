Teresa Giudice ‘Instrumental’ In Helping Joe Obtain A Passport: Why He’s Hoping To Leave Italy

Teresa Giudice has been a huge help in getting a passport for her husband Joe Giudice, who has been in Italy, so he’s able to travel anywhere he wants with their daughters in the future.

Teresa Giudice, 47, has been doing all she can to help her husband Joe Giudice, 47, travel to wherever he wants as he awaits the decision of his deportation appeal. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star helped the father of her children, who is currently staying in his home country of Italy, get an Italian passport in New York on Nov. 5 by signing some paperwork the day before she left to take their daughters to go visit him.

“Teresa Giudice went to the Italian consulate in New York on November 5th to help Joe get his passport because Joe wants to be able to go anywhere in the world that he can with his daughters,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He wants to be able to vacation with them and see them other places than Italy which is why he’s getting the passport. He wishes he could come to the States, but that’s the one place he cannot visit with it. This will make things much easier for the entire family. He doesn’t want to be tied to only there. Teresa has been instrumental in helping Joe with the logistics of everything despite them being thousands of miles apart from one another.”

Teresa and her daughters, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, Audriana, 10, were spotted boarding a flight to Italy at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Nov. 6, and shared many exciting pics and videos of their journey on some of their Instagram accounts, proving they’re all looking forward to spending time with Joe, who was in ICE custody from Mar. until Oct. 11 after serving a prison sentence and appealing a deportation order. Although he was granted approval to stay in Italy while waiting the decision of the appeal, he’s still been missing his family so it’s likely going to be a great time for the family as they reunite this week.