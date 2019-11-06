‘RHONJ’s Teresa, Gia Giudice & Sisters Jet To Italy To See Joe For 1st Time Since ICE

The big day has come. Teresa Giudice and her four daughters are hopping on a plane to Italy to reunite with Joe, a special moment that Milania has ‘never been more excited’ for. Teresa hasn’t seen her husband in more than three years!

Joe Giudice, 47, will soon see his wife Teresa Giudice, 47, and his four daughters face-to-face. Teresa and Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, Audriana, 10, made the trip to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to board a flight to Italy on Nov. 6, which Teresa and Gia documented on their Instagram accounts. Gia shared a Boomerang video of the airport to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, and also filmed their snack stash — which she captioned “flight necessities” — in another video. Meanwhile, Teresa voiced her excitement for the getaway by sharing a photo of her and Milania in their matching Gucci sweaters. “Hope you tune in tonight! Here’s to the next adventure!” Teresa wrote in the caption, also referring to the Season 10 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey that’ll air later that night. It was an eventful day!

Milania also took to her Instagram Story to reveal her pre-flight feelings. “Never been more excited I can’t wait to see you buddy,” the younger Giudice wrote, tagging her dad’s Instagram handle. This trip not only serves as a family reunion (and another Bravo upcoming special), but also as an opportunity for Joe and Teresa to decide how to proceed with their 22-year marriage. Teresa hasn’t seen her husband (in the flesh) in more than three years. The last time fans saw the parents share a screen, it was during the explosive Bravo special hosted by Andy Cohen on Oct. 27. During the interview, Joe — who videoed in from Italy — doubted Teresa was faithful while he sat in prison and in custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). It was an accusation that made Teresa burst into tears.

“I’m waiting until I get there to see if I feel differently,” Teresa said of their shaky marriage on the Bravo special. “I just feel like when you live apart…He says the same thing, when he sees me, he may not want this either. We’ll know when we see each other.” For now, neither has made the move to file for divorce, or announced any intentions to do so.

This has been a long-awaited trip for the family, since this will be Teresa and her daughters’ first time seeing Joe as a free man since March of 2016. Joe started his prison sentence that month for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud charges and wouldn’t be released until March of 2019. During that prison sentence, the former RHONJ star was served a deportation order to his native Italy in Oct. 2018, and so Joe transferred to custody of ICE after his prison release on March 14, 2019. He finally opted to leave ICE in favor of living in his grandmother’s home in Sala Consilina, a small town located in the province of Salerno, while he continues to appeal the judge’s decision.

Ever since Joe made the flight from the U.S. to Italy on Oct. 11, Gia has been updating fans of her father’s new life of freedom. The family man has even slimmed down and learned new MMA moves!