Taylor Swift’s Mom Looks Happy & Healthy In Rare Photo After Singer Revealed Her Cancer Returned

Taylor Swift’s mom, Andrea Swift, was absolutely beaming at a fan event in Japan for her daughter, following the August 2019 revelation that she was battling cancer once again.

All smiles! Taylor Swift‘s, 29, mom, Andrea Swift, was grinning from ear to ear at a fan event for her daughter and fans are so relieved. While sitting in the audience for the occasion on Nov. 6, Andrea turned around in her seat to see a fan snapping a picture of her. Donned in her black, thick framed glasses, Andrea smiled wide for the camera — her blonde shiny hair looking perfectly styled. Taylor brought her mom along to Asia for her performance at Alibaba’s Singles Day — the Chinese shopping festival equivalent to Black Friday — in Shanghai next week.

Taylor has always been close to her mom, but now their bond seems completely unbreakable. The Lover songstress got very raw in a song she recorded with the Dixie Chicks, where she reflected on how terrified she was to lose her mom to cancer upon her diagnosis in 2015 and subsequent relapse in 2019. “I didn’t tell you I was scared,” Taylor admitted in the gut-wrenching lyrics. She also praised her mom for “making the best of a bad deal” and sang she had to “pretend it isn’t real.”

Of course, while Taylor has used her music to heal and cope, she also shared the news with her fans in March 2019, confessing that not only her mom was battling the disease. “Both of my parents have had cancer, and my mom is now fighting her battle with it again,” Taylor wrote in her March 6 essay for Elle. “It’s taught me that there are real problems and then there’s everything else. My mom’s cancer is a real problem. I used to be so anxious about daily ups and downs. I give all of my worry, stress and prayers to real problems now.”

📷 | Andrea is with Taylor in Japan — she was spotted in the crowd at the fan event today! 💕 (via @HanakaNakajma) pic.twitter.com/VQBZiWqXpl — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) November 6, 2019

Andrea was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015, with Taylor sharing the shattering news on her Tumblr page in April of that year. Taylor never revealed what type of cancer Andrea was — and is — battling. Fans of the songstress will also know that Taylor previously wrote the song “Ronan” about a little boy who passed away after his battle with cancer and played it for his family. Holding back tears, Taylor revealed to Ronan’s loved ones, “I’ve had cancer hit really close to my family.”

As her mother continues her battle, fans can rest assured Taylor will be right by her mom’s side. The mother-daughter duo are so close and Andrea is incredibly proud of her daughter — as evidenced by her fandom at the event in Japan! There’s no other fan like your mom, and Andrea is, without a doubt, Taylor’s biggest supporter.