Taylor Swift Slays In Glittering Bodysuit As She Thanks Her Mom For Taking The Sexy Pic

Taylor Swift is currently in Asia alongside her mom Andrea, who is battling cancer.

Taylor Swift, 29, is feeling herself! The “Lover” singer shared a striking photo of herself in a skintight black glitter body suit on Wednesday, Nov. 6. “S/O to all the moms whose adult daughters ask them to take a pic in a hotel hallway bc they’re feeling their outfit – you’re the real mvps 🏅,” she captioned the photo as she posed with one hand on her hip in Tokyo, Japan. The fierce 80s inspired number featured a subtle diamond sequin print, slightly embellished shoulder pads and a skinny pant cut and she completed the sexy outfit with a sleek black bootie. Taylor was dressed for a fan meet-and-greet which took place later that afternoon!

The photo was taken by Taylor’s mom Andrea Swift, 61, who is currently traveling with Taylor in Asia. In addition to being mentioned in Tay’s caption, she was also spotted attending a fan event with her daughter in Tokyo later that day. Andrea has been quietly battling cancer for some time: after being initially diagnosed in 2015, the mom-of-two relapsed in 2019. The Swift family has kept details about Andrea’s diagnosis private, however, Taylor initially addressed the topic in a Tumblr post several years ago, and again in her Elle essay “30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30” where she revealed both of her parents have had the disease. “I’ve had to learn how to handle serious illness in my family…my mom is now fighting her battle with it again,” she wrote. “It’s taught me that there are real problems and then there’s everything else. My mom’s cancer is a real problem.”

In perhaps her most emotional song ever, Taylor also wrote about the ordeal in her Lover track “Soon You’ll Get Better” with the Dixie Chicks. “In doctor’s-office-lighting, I didn’t tell you I was scared/That was the first time we were there/Holy orange bottles, each night I pray to you,” she sings in the raw track. Taylor revealed in interviews prior to Lover‘s release that the heartbreaking track was difficult to write, and that it’s too close to her heart to ever perform live. As a result of her mother’s illness, Taylor also confirmed that was a deciding factor in her shorter than usual tour for Lover. “I’ve got some pretty intense things happening with my family right now,” she revealed to Beats 1 host Zane Lowe. “I can’t go on a long tour that I can’t go home to my family for.”

Taylor touched down in the Japanese capital on Nov. 5 and seems to be having a fun-filled trip, including a visit to a pastel-colored fish store! “Have arrived in the land of cat cafes and eternal cuteness TOKYO HI… I’m off to stare into pastel aquariums and hug all the people CAN’T WAIT TO SEE YOU GUYS LATER!” she captioned a sweet selfie that same day. The pop star is in Asia in advance of her headlining performance at Alibaba Single’s Day in Shanghai, which is a festival similar to Amazon Prime Day.