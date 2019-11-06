‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: A Former ‘The View’ Co-Host Is Revealed As The Penguin

‘The Masked Singer’ is back after a brief hiatus. This week, two masked singers will be revealed. The first celebrity unmasked was a blast from the past for Jenny McCarthy!

The Masked Singer will be revealing two celebrities underneath those elaborate costumes. The first celebrity will be revealed at the end of the first hour, followed by the second star at the end of the second hour. The first masked singer to perform is the Rottweiler. He wants to prove that he’s “capable of succeeding on my own” and he wants it that way. He shows a drawing of an angel and brings up musical theater in his clue package. The Rottweiler performs “Love Runs Out” by OneRepublic. Robin Thicke guesses Brian Littrell from the Backstreet Boys, while Jenny McCarthy thinks the Rottweiler could be Kevin Jonas. Ken Jeong goes with Pat Monahan from Train. The Rottweiler’s final clue is that his heroes growing up were Bruce Lee and Boyz II Men.

Next up is the Ladybug. She reveals a trophy for “Best Host” during her clue package and later says that the “queens of the world taught me how to be a lady.” The Ladybug performs “Juice” by Lizzo. Jenny thinks Paris Jackson could be the Ladybug. Ken is still convinced the Ladybug could be Lindsay Lohan, but the Ladybug denies it. Nicole Scherzinger guesses Ashlee Simpson.

The Tree plays the piano in her clue package and says she’s always been her parents’ “favorite elf.” They never made her feel like she was “home alone.” A picture of the White House then appears in the video. The Tree performs Aretha Franklin’s “Think.” Nicole thinks the Tree could be Amy Sedaris, while Robin and Jenny guess Rachael Ray and Padma Lakshmi. The Tree’s final clue is that she was a brand ambassador and it does relate to food.

The Penguin admits she was relegated to the D-list and says that she’s proof that the brightest star could be born out of tragedy. The Penguin mentions Curb Your Enthusiasm and Nailed It, which are additional hints about her identity. The Penguin performs Meghan Trainor’s “All About That Bass.” The guesses for the Penguin include Nicole Byer, Sherri Shepherd, Wanda Sykes, and Mindy Kaling. The Penguin reveals that she’s been in “relationships with many of the presidents.”

The Flower reveals that she’s never taken a voice lesson in her life. She says that she must have had that “X factor,” which could be a hint that she appeared on The X-Factor. The clue video shows a French flag and a price tag of $13. The Flower performs Sia’s “Cheap Thrills.” The guesses for the Flower include Shirley Bassey, Anita Baker, and Bjork. The Flower reveals that her favorite band is Kings of Leon as her final clue.

The Fox admits that he grew up on the rough side and was bullied. He hasn’t had it easy and eventually became an “undercover super fox,” another hint that the Fox is someone in the superhero world. The Fox performs “Hey Look Ma, I Made It” by Panic! at the Disco. Robin guesses AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys, while Ken still thinks the Fox could be Jamie Foxx. Nicole believes the Fox may be Ne-Yo! As his final clue, the Fox reveals that he spent most of his life in costume, but growing up he thought he would end up in a uniform.

The Penguin is the masked singer are going home this week. Final guesses include Nicole Byer, Wanda Sykes, Star Jones, and Mindy Kaling. The Penguin is revealed as SHERRI SHEPHERD!