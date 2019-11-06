‘Schooled’ Sneak Peek: Lainey & CB’s ‘Lion King’ Musical Takes A Stressful Turn

Lainey and CB are busy getting ‘The Lion King’ musical ready in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Schooled’ preview but their animal costumes aren’t exactly Broadway material.

The Lion King is coming to William Penn Academy with Lainey at the helm. “The real reason why people love The Lion King is the epic, life-sized animal costumes,” CB tells Lainey in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Nov. 6 episode. When Lainey and CB get a look at the life-sized animal costumes, they are shocked at what they see. The costumes are… not good. “It looks like he was just cut down from the gallows,” CB says about the giraffe costume. As for the zebra, CB says, “It looks like it was murdered and came back to seek revenge.”

Needless to say, Lainey is stressed to the max at this point. CB keeps his cool and wants everyone to embrace the “Hakuna Matata” mentality. “No. Don’t you dare. That song lied to us. No one should ever ‘Hakuna Matata’ their way through life,” Lainey snaps.

But CB is not going to let a little costume mayhem get him down. He’s all about that problem-free philosophy. Lainey asks CB whether or not he’s worried about the cast, crew, and more. CB sees the problems but he’s still seeing the “Hakuna Matata” of it all. He’s got no worries! “Oh, I got worries,” Lainey quips. “I got a lot of matata going on in my body right now.”

The synopsis for the Nov. 6 episode reads: “Coming off the musical success of Rent last year, Lainey is asked to direct a school production of The Lion King, but she fears she can’t top herself. Meanwhile, Coach Mellor’s athletic records may soon be broken, so he must find a way to keep his name in the spotlight.” Schooled season 2 airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.