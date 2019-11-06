Robert Pattinson Thought He’d Marry Kristen Stewart: ‘He Was Crazy About Her’

After Kristen Stewart revealed that she thought she’d marry her ‘Twilight’ co-star Robert Pattinson, it turns out that was his plan all along as he was so deeply in love with her.

It was quite revealing when Kristen Stewart told Howard Stern on Nov. 5 that her Twilight co-star Robert Pattison, 33. “was my first [love],” and that she thought about marrying him if he asked. The 29-year-old has always been so private about their four-year romance and Rob actually thought they were headed in the matrimonial direction. “Rob totally thought he was going to marry Kristen. When they moved in together the plan was to try that out for a year or two and then get engaged, “a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Of course [Kristen being caught cheating] happened and that plan fell apart. But for a time he really did believe they were going to end up married, he was crazy about her.” Kristen was photographed kissing and cuddling her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders in 2012, which derailed her relationship with Rob for a time. Though they got back together eventually, once their Twilight promotional duties were over in 2013 with the release of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2, the couple called it quits for good.

“Rob’s time with Twilight was life changing for his career and his love life. He was deeply in love with Kristen. People talk about first loves and high school sweethearts always being something special, well you can count the relationship between Rob and Kristen to be just that. It was one of the most important relationships they will ever have in their life,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. “Marriage was on the table, and they wanted to go through this crazy career together. They were inseparable, but it just became way too much.”

Howard is so good at getting information out of his guests so he asked Kristen if there was a point where she thought she would marry Rob. Kristen replied, “I don’t know, I wanted to…yeah, no, I think I’ve never been in—” then Howard rephrased himself and asked, “If he proposed, you would’ve gotten married?” She ultimately said yes but went on to add, “I don’t know. I’m not a super duper traditionalist, but at the same time, like yeah. Every relationship I’ve ever been in, I thought that was it. I’ve never like casually—maybe one or two, okay, I’m not giving everyone that due. I’ve never really been the most casual person,” she admitted. Then Kristen added she “absolutely” will get married one day.