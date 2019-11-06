‘Riverdale’s Marisol Nichols Hopes Hermione Can ‘Redeem Herself’ In Veronica’s Eyes

Hermione hasn’t had it easy this season on ‘Riverdale.’ HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Marisol Nichols about Hermione’s relationship with Veronica, what’s going on with Hiram, and more.

The Lodge family is in shambles. Veronica finds herself caught between both Hiram and Hermione as their double trial arrives in the Nov. 6 episode of Riverdale. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Marisol Nichols about whether or not Hermione and Veronica will grow closer this season in the wake of all the drama. “I hope that Hermione can somehow redeem herself in her daughter’s eyes,” Marisol told HollywoodLife at the Los Angeles premiere of Doctor Sleep on Oct. 29. “I hope they can find common ground that isn’t just fighting Hiram. I really hope that we can share those mother-daughter moments that we had in the first season. I really loved those.”

Hermione and Hiram’s relationship has always been the definition of intense. Marisol teased that we’ll finally learn why these two just can’t seem to quit each other. “We see why they are together,” Marisol continued. “At some point, there was some really good stuff that was happening between them. So we will see why they are together in the near future to answer that question.” We’ve all seen that steamy scene in the season 4 trailer so we know there’s never been a shortage of chemistry between these two.

The show bid farewell to Luke Perry’s character Fred Andrews in the season 4 premiere. Hermione and Fred’s history went all the way back to their high school days and many fans loved their brief rekindled romance. Hermione wasn’t able to be at Fred’s funeral because she was in prison. However, Marisol revealed that Fred’s presence will continue to be felt this season.

“He is so much a part of my storyline this season,” Marisol said. “I think Riverdale will always have him and feel him somewhere and I hope that we can continue to refer to him as the show goes on.” Riverdale season 4 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.