‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice Reunites With An Ex-Boyfriend & Battles Cheating Rumors

The Nov. 6 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey — the first of the series’ tenth season — was an emotional one, as the Giudice family faced major rumors as well as Joe‘s ongoing legal battle. Not only did Gia shed tears over her father’s absence in her life, but Teresa reunited with an ex-boyfriend and dealt with some pretty heavy cheating rumors.

Remember that “20 something year old boy toy”, Blake Schreck, that Teresa was pictured holding hands with in Miami earlier this year? Well, that was addressed during the season premiere, when Margaret, Jackie and Melissa grabbed a bite to eat together. Jackie was upset about Jennifer and Teresa making fun of her on Instagram, and when she vented to Melissa and Margaret about it, Margaret said that she couldn’t believe Teresa was wasting time making fun of someone when she already had so much drama going on in her life. And one example that Margaret brought up were the photos of Teresa holding hands with another man in Miami. Melissa quickly said that Teresa told her the man was “just a friend”, but Jackie said “if it walks like a duck and talks like a duck” then it must be a duck, meaning, she totally thinks Teresa was cheating on Joe.

Unfortunately for Jackie, Margaret later told Dolores what Jackie had said, and Dolores then told Teresa, so as you can imagine, Teresa wasn’t too happy to hear that Jackie was accusing her of cheating on her husband. Teresa said that she wasn’t cheating, so Dolores chose to believe her, but Teresa was still furious with Jackie. So when everyone met up at Jennifer’s party, Teresa and Jackie sparred.

As far as Teresa’s ex-boyfriend was concerned, she only met up with him because he builds pools and Teresa wanted to put one in her backyard for her daughters. Dolores had stopped by while they were making plans in the backyard, and she was the one who pointed out the fact that Teresa and Anthony Delorenzo had dated before she married Joe.

