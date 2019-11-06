‘RHOC’s Tamra Judge Mocks Shannon Beador’s Ex-Husband Over Nude Photo Scandal

The original photo posted by Lesley Cook — David Beador’s girlfriend — was flagged on Instagram as inappropriate content.

Instagram might be known for its sexy snaps, but they still have rules in place! Shannon Beador‘s ex-husband David learned that the hard way when his new girlfriend Lesley Cook posted a nude photo of the themselves on a ritzy Italian getaway. In the photo shared by Lesley on Tuesday, Nov. 5, David, 54, can be seen hugging Lesley, 36, as they pair hangout sans any clothing. The photo was quickly removed from the social media site due to a violation of policy, but Shannon’s BFF and Real Housewives of Orange County co-star Tamra Judge was quick respond!

Tamra, 52, clapped back with a hilarious throwback photo of herself and Shannon, 55, from a crazy night that looks like a theme party! In the pic, the women are seen wearing nude bodysuits with faux genitals attached and afro wigs as they appear to take the stage at a disco-like venue. “@shannonbeador should we recreate that thirsty pic 🇮🇹 😳,” Tamra captioned the snap adding the hashtags “#ICantUnseeIt,” “#MyEyes,” “#MakeItStop.” While Shannon was tagged in the epic photo, she has yet to respond to the entire debacle — including Lesley’s now-removed NSFW pic.

David’s new flame didn’t let it rest there, and had something to stay to her followers and the social media giant. “So Amy can post this!?,” she said on her Instagram story, over top of a black-and-white nude of Amy Schumer. “& he couldn’t post that????? Because I have 🍈🍈?? I’m calling discrimination of breast.” Lesley continued flaunting her and David’s love in other photos, including one of them sitting in bed under sheets — which she captioned “PG” — and others of them enjoying their glamorous trip.

Shannon and David’s divorce is officially final, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t baggage: Lesley was in the picture while he was still legally married, and not discreetly. Shannon — who continues to share custody of her two daughters with David — walked away with quite a hefty amount out of the divorce, including a $1.4 million settlement and $10,000 in spousal support monthly. While David has moved on, so has Shannon: the reality star recently revealed she’s been “swept off her feet” and we couldn’t be happier for her!