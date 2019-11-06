Kylie Jenner & Drake: Why She’s Not Ready For A Commitment Despite Flirting With Him

Kylie and Drake have reportedly been hanging out romantically since his 33rd birthday party last month!

It seems like things are heating up between Kylie Jenner, 22, and Drake, 33! “There’s definitely some flirtations going on between Kylie and Drake, but there’s no official title or commitment between them at this point,” an insider close to the pair spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kylie is enjoying Drake’s company, she thinks he’s funny and attractive but that’s where it stops for the moment. It’s way too soon to put any sort of label in regards to what is going on between them and they’re really just enjoying each other’s company.” Sounds pretty spicy to us!

Kylie attended Drake’s lavish star-studded 33rd birthday party at LA’s Goya Studios on Oct. 23 where Kylie reportedly stayed close to the rapper throughout the evening. At the time, partygoers suggested that it appeared the pair had a “connection” — but weren’t “dancing together.” The pair have known each other for some time, as Drake has a longstanding relationship with the family and has even attended Kris Jenner’s Christmas party. Since the party, People magazine reported that the rapper and makeup mogul have been “hanging out romantically.”

“They have been friends for a few years so there’s definitely a comfortability between them,” the insider continues. “Plus, Kylie has no interest in jumping into any relationship right now, she’s enjoying the single life and her main focus is Stormi and her career.” Kylie, of course, has been single since her split from boyfriend Travis Scott only four weeks ago on Oct. 2. The pair called it quits due to living “different lifestyles”: Travis has been on the road for his Astroworld: Wish You Were Here tour and wants to enjoy going out, meanwhile, Kylie is focused on raising 1-year-old Stormi, running her billion-dollar cosmetics business and spending time together as a family. Given her insanely busy schedule, we imagine a relationship isn’t high on her priority list period!

Interestingly, Travis and Drake are also friends and longtime collaborators, teaming up for 2018’s “Sicko Mode” and 2017’s “Portland.” As we’ve previously reported, Travis found the recent news “jarring” as he still would like to find his way back to Kylie — but he also thinks people are “overshooting their expectations” for a relationship between his close friend and his ex.