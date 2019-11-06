Kim Kardashian Stuns In Black Skintight Dress & Has Sexy PDA With Kanye West In NYC

Kim Kardashian went with a power black dress to speak at a conference that included Bill Gates and Hillary Clinton. Proud husband Kanye West couldn’t keep his hands off her as they left their hotel.

With Kim Kardashian taking center stage at a conference with some of the nation’s most powerful business leaders, she dressed to be taken seriously. Yet the KKW Cosmetics founder still found a way to put her trademark sexy curves on display. She went completely covered up with the black knit dress that featured a high neck, hemline down to her ankles and long sleeves. But the dress was practically painted on her as it showed off her incredibly tiny waist and famous booty as she headed to the New York Times DealBook Conference in NYC on Nov. 6.

Husband Kanye West, 42, was loving his 39-year-old wife’s body, as he was seen putting his arm around her waist as they left the Plaza hotel to head to the conference. He also placed his hand on her tush as she got into the awaiting SUV. Kim’s mom Kris Jenner, 64, also wore head to toe black with a power pantsuit as she was also a speaker at the event.

The mother and daughter took the stage at Lincoln Center’s Appel Room at the Time Warner Center to discuss “newsworthy topics of the day through the lens of long-term leadership,” according to the event’s website and that the “audience of high-level executives and entrepreneurs will walk away with new insights on how to navigate the challenges that lie ahead.” Kris was billed as C.E.O. of Jenner Communications while Kim was listed as an,”Entrepreneur, beauty mogul and producer.”

Kim and Kris were some pretty high-profile company as other speakers who were to be interviewed by the New York Times‘ Andrew Ross Sorkin included Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton, and the C.E.O.s of Netflix, IBM, Airbnb, Uber, Boeing and Johnson and Johnson. The only other celebrity name on the speakers roster was Gwyneth Paltrow as the C.E.O. and founder of Goop.