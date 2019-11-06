Jamie Foxx, 51, & Sela Vave, 21, Spotted At Same Hotel Opening 2 Mos. After Denying Romance Rumors

What do we have here? Months after Sela Vave and Jamie Foxx insisted that nothing was going on between them, these two both attended the same 1 Hotel West Hollywood opening.

Well, this won’t stop the speculation that something’s brewing between Jamie Foxx, 51, and Sela Vave, 21. The Ray actor and the up-and-coming singer that he dubbed the “next Beyonce” were spotted at the opening of the 1 Hotel West Hollywood on Nov. 5. The “Gold Digger” singer rocked a casual look, pairing a vivid jacket with dark blue pants. Sela, on the other hand, was glamorous in her see-through trenchcoat. The transparent showed off her figure and the white shorts-top combo she wore underneath.

The speculation that these two were a couple began the moment Jamie, and his protégée were seen leaving Bootsy Bellows on Aug. 16, months after he and Katie Holmes called it quits. After the rumors got too loud to ignore, they both took to social media to shut this talk down. “For the people who care… here is the TRUE story,” Sela wrote on Instagram. “For everyone else, you can keep talking and calling me a whore, slut, homewrecker, thot, gold digger, that I should die, and whatever else you want. Because it doesn’t matter to me, I’m out here to work and do what I love most.”

Sela’s post featured a video, ripped from one of Jamie’s Instagram Live sessions, of the Django Unchained star pointing out how everyone assumed that just because Sela’s a woman, there’s some ulterior motive. “If you do your background history, as opposed to scandal chasing, we went to Power 106, and I introduced her as my new artist, whole squad, whole label. So now, the situation with the press where I’m escorting her to my car — my artist, who hangs out with my kids, who’s as young as my daughter. And I’m not no old n**** out here with no young folks. You understand what I’m saying?”

Jamie might have to make another video soon. There are rumors about how he’s gotten flirty with 26-year-old Dana Caprio. The two have reportedly gotten flirty on Instagram, but that just could be Jamie showing his support for the young fitness model. Dana is a New Jersey native signed to Wilhelmina Models (and apparently works at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant, SUR, in between castings.)