‘RHONJ’: Jackie Goldschneider Says Season 10 Will Show ‘Part 2’ Of Her Feud With Teresa Giudice

Jackie Goldschneider gave a hint as to what fans of ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ can expect in the show’s 10th season, which premieres on Nov. 6, and it includes a continuation of the headline-making feud she’s had with co-star Teresa Giudice.

Jackie Goldschneider, 43, says there’s a lot more drama about to be aired on the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and yes, Teresa Giudice, 47, is involved! The reality star opened up about her ongoing feud with Teresa, which involved a heated exchange last season when they disagreed about Melissa Gorga being able to “control” her husband Joe Gorga, while promoting the new episodes of the series, and admitted that things get even more intense with a “part two”, which will be followed by an “evolution”.

“Teresa and I have part two of our story coming up, and then I think that there’ll be an evolution of me and Teresa,” Jackie EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife before admitting she feels fans will be entertained by the season as a whole. “I mean there is a lot of drama. There were times when my jaw — I feel like my jaw dropped like 15 times in the trailer itself. Like, it was jaw dropping. We are all very strong-willed, and I feel like when you put six plus friends of very strong-willed women together, sometimes they’ll clash and can get very intense.”

That “evolution” may involve an end to Jackie and Teresa’s feud since the two were spotted looking happy around July 4, about a month after Teresa gave Jackie an olive branch via social media in June, leading many to believe they patched things up.

As far as something specific to look forward to on the upcoming season of the show, Jackie explained that all of her co-stars’ emotions were out in the open and that led to many memorable moments. “I think if there’s anything in particular, we are not shy in our emotions,” she said. “And sometimes we’re very passionate when we fight. So I think that sometimes that will surprise viewers. I also think that some of the people who end up in fights … Well, not fights, I mean, that sounds juvenile, but some people who are engaged in the drama is that will surprise viewers. It’s probably people you wouldn’t expect to get into each other’s faces.”

Season 10 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres on Bravo on Nov. 6.