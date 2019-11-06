Hailie Scott Mathers is really rocking some great autumn fashion in her latest Instagram post, while ‘thinking about’ what she wants to do with her hair next!

Hailie Scott Mathers, 23, has basically become our fall fashion inspo. The daughter of rapper Eminem, 47, looked absolutely autumn chic in her latest Instagram post from Nov. 5. In the snap, Hailie is decked head-to-toe in black, sporting a fuzzy jacket from Forever 21 and a pair of pants courtesy of Top Shop. She finished off the comfy, casual look with a pair of black sunglasses for her monochromatic ensemble. The snap also highlighted Hailie’s dark brown hair, which was done in soft curls for the bright, sunny day. “thinking about what I wanna do to my hair,” Hailie began the caption to her post. “I haven’t dyed it in 3+ years 😱”

It wasn’t long after Hailie posted the pic that fans started rushing to the comment section with their own suggestions for what Hailie should to her hair next! “Platinum highlights or you can also try a dark colour 💞,” one fan wrote in. Another follower had a very different — more bold — idea for how Hailie could style her hair next. “Shave it at the right side. You gonna look like a punk rock girl :D like the song.” Now that’s an idea!

Of course, the final decision is up to Hailie, but she has always loved getting to know her fans while on social media. On Oct. 16, the 23-year-old shared another fall-themed pic of herself while in Michigan. Hailie was totally taking in the autumn landscape, while rocking a vest, black pants and a pair of shades for her look. “Don’t mind me – just enjoying my hot apple cider & the beautiful Michigan fall foliage!!” she captioned the pic, before adding, “I want to know where you are from! Are you experiencing fall right now, too?!” Hailie currently has 1.8 million followers, which means definitely had a lot of comments to get through.

And Hailie will definitely have a slew of messages and suggestions from her latest Instagram! She doesn’t post on social media a lot, but when she does, her followers love the content she brings to their timeline. We’ll have to wait and see what she plans for her hair and hold out hope for a new Instagram post in the near future!