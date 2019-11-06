‘Dog’s Most Wanted’: Dog Admits To Having Suicidal Thoughts After Beth Chapman’s Death

Beth Chapman sadly passes away on the Nov. 6 episode of ‘Dog’s Most Wanted,’ leaving Dog The Bounty Hunter in such a state of devastation that he even contemplates suicide.

The Nov. 6 episode of Dog’s Most Wanted begins on June 22, just four days before Beth Chapman sadly passed away from cancer. Unfortunately, Beth quickly falls ill, and is unable to speak in any of the footage, but her husband, Dog the Bounty Hunter, as well as other family members, detail how her final days went down. “We were flying from Colorado [to Hawaii] and she started feeling not to good,” Dog explains. “She took a steroid pill that they gave her and her breathing got really raspy and really bad. I had to follow her around. She was sitting down in the bathroom, and all of a sudden, she stood up and said…I can’t breathe. She put her hands up against the wall and started balancing, trying to get air. She went straight back and I saw her eyes literally roll back in her head and she fell into my arms.”

The couple’s daughter, Cecily, calls 911, and Beth is rushed to the hospital. Dog reveals that Beth couldn’t breathe throughout the entire ride to the hospital, and says it was the “longest ride that you could imagine.” At the hospital, doctors put a tube down Beth’s throat. “I had to give permission,” Dog reveals. “So then the doctor tried to put the stick down her throat. He went up there and took his elbow and pushed it and you could hear it go *crack* and blood goes everywhere. And you hear him go…I’m in. I’m in the lung. And instantly she started breathing.”

Still, Beth’s health is “rapidly deteriorating,” and on June 23, Dog meets with the family to discuss the next steps. “They gave her drugs where she’s out like a light because any waking up is pain,” he describes. “The heart is 50 percent gone. Her heart is bad, she has sepsis, which is an infection throughout her whole body. Her kidneys are infected, her liver has cancer all through it. She has pneumonia and she has an infection. Now it’s like…do we pull the plug?” Dog knows Beth will “die of pain” if she stays alive, so the family decides to pull the plug on June 25, rather than leave Beth on life support.

Although doctors expect Beth to be dead within the hour, she beats the odds by staying alive past five hours. At that point, the staff urges Dog and the family to go home and get some rest, and promises to call if there’s any change. Around 5:30 a.m., Beth’s breathing begins to slow down, and unfortunately, Dog is unable to make it to the hospital before she takes her final breath. She is pronounced dead at 5:36 a.m. on June 26.

Naturally, the family is in tears as they deal with the pain of Beth really being gone. “Part of me is happy the cancer can’t get her anymore, and part of me wants my mommy,” Dog and Beth’s daughter, Bonnie Chapman, says, through tears. “But I know she’s not in pain anymore and that’s all I’ve ever wanted. She was staying strong for everybody, but we know that she’s finally able to relax. She was such a fighter, but she ran out of fight.”

Just hours after Beth’s passing, the family begins to plan a memorial service in Hawaii, as well as a church funeral service in Colorado, which is where Beth’s family is from. It’s during this time that Dog starts really struggling with the idea that he’ll never see Beth again, and he begins to have some troubling thoughts.

“I can’t be alone right now,” he admits. “That’s when I start thinking about things. I laid down and I took a nap and I reached out to touch something…and it was a freakin’ dog. I don’t realize yet, psychologically, that she’s gone and I’ll never see her. I don’t realize that. I just hope that I don’t live very much longer without her. She made the first step — she’s through the gate. She’s paved the way for me. I want to take a godd*** pill so bad. I feel like if I did something to myself right now and passed away, suicidal, and I got to heaven…I’d go, Hi honey! Would she go — you dumba**, why would you do that? Or would she go…you’re here!? And I’d be like…of course I’m here. I love you. You left me. Am I obligated to do that?”

Dog’s friend, David, stays nearby due to fear of Dog’s suicidal thoughts. “There’s a lot of medication around the house,” David says. “We’ve had him say…you know, Beth, I want to be with you. He still wants to be with her. I understand that. I’ve heard him say…maybe I should finishing the prescriptions and it will be the last one I take. No. So we have relocated many items around the house at this point.”

Although Dog doesn’t do anything drastic, he struggles over the next few days. Dealing with the process of cremating Beth is not easy for him, and he admittedly is having trouble sleeping. However, he pulls it together for the June 29 memorial service, and even addresses the crowd. “Dear God, today we are honoring Beth Chapman,” Dog narrates. “Thank you God for giving us Beth and the memories and please let her legacy live forever.”

At the beginning of July, Dog returns to Colorado, where he decides that the only way to take his mind off of losing Beth is to go on another bounty hunt. “I gotta do something to get me out of this mood,” he tells his crew. “I know it sounds really dumb, but when she went out hunting, she didn’t feel sick. I am f***ing sick. So before Saturday, we should go bounty hunting and get ready as a group and see what it’s like.” The hunt is successful, and Dog finally has a smile on his face again.

The episode concludes with Beth’s Colorado funeral on July 13. In his eulogy, Dog has the attendees laughing and wiping away tears. “When I met Beth, I posted her bond for stealing a lemon,” he says. “She walked into the office and I said to myself…oh yeah, she will be mine! She was our lion tamer in the Chapman family. She was so pretty. I cannot believe she’s gone. This is not possible. I want to wake up from a dream. She will never be dead to me, she’s just in another place.” He concludes the episode by letting viewers know that Beth will forever be “Dog’s best capture.”