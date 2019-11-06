Cassie Randolph & Colton Underwood Reveal How Adam Doleac’s ‘Famous’ Is Their Perfect Love Story

While Cassie Randolph & Colton Underwood met in an ‘unconventional’ way, the couple spoke to HollywoodLife with Adam Doleac about how his song ‘Famous’ really resonates with their relationship.

Despite finding love on The Bachelor, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph are just your average couple… except, famous. The duo now star in the music video for Adam Doleac‘s chart-topping hit “Famous,” and spoke to HollywoodLife.com about why it was a perfect fit! “When we first heard the song, Cass and I were actually headed up to Aspen with my family and we really didn’t know the lyrics but we still like to jam out in the car and we heard the song come on, and it resonated with us and sort of hit us because we were sort of thrown into this random lifestyle, and the song became really special because it related to a lot of things going on in our lives,” Colton explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “I know we both ended up on a popular TV show, but it was like we were both simple people before that, too. We had an appreciation for simple times and simple moments and right after the show, your life is anything but that and you’re thrown into this whirlwind of traveling and notoriety and while that can be good, it can also be stressful at times and you sort of forget what’s real and what’s not. Leaning on each other was the one thing for us that we always came back to doing in the harder times.”

Cassie added, “Learning what’s important to the other person and how create balance in your life too is what we’ve learned to do together. And I think honestly, just leaning on each other and being honest and communicating is what we learned. It is everything to us.” Luckily for the couple, Adam Doleac was in search of a celebrity couple to star in his music video, and Cassie and Colton were at the top of his list! “I just love how music works because to hear them talk about how perfectly the song relates to their story and how they were just kind of normal people and all of a sudden they were famous and looking at each other — obviously writing the song, I could have never really imagined that that’s the way that they were going to see and hear the song,” the country star said. “Luckily they were the only people I had to ask to be in the video, and it worked out great!”

Colton and Cassie both gushed over working together and with Adam on the video, which they filmed in Nashville. “We had such a fun time and everyone who was on set was super fun to work with and honestly I did not feel like it was work at all. We loved being together!” Cassie exclaimed. “After we filmed, Adam gave us a really amazing acoustic version of the song with the lights all dim and we just sat there and Adam played his guitar, and it was just so, so good.”

Make sure to watch the amazing music video for Adam Doleac’s jam “Famous,” starring Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood!