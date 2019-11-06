Brielle Biermann’s pout is the plumpest it’s ever been in a new selfie video, where she’s sharing with fans how she has a new lip kit product on the way.

Brielle Biermann along with her mom Kim Zolciak, 41, and sister Ariana, 18, started their own makeup business KAB Cosmetics, and Brielle continues to be the face — and most importantly the lips — of the brand. The 22-year-old showed off her massively plumped puckers in a Nov. 6 Instagram selfie video. She’s seen in a stylist’s chair looking into a mirror while wearing a pink sweater. Then she zooms in to show her perfectly made up glam face and while her lips are super-sized.

Brielle also has super long, dark eyelashes that highlight her brown eyes. She has a neutral shade of eyeshadow so that her lashes and brown brow take center stage. Then it’s her rosy pout that is the focus of the lower half of her face. She let fans know that the color would soon be available to them, as she captioned the pic, “New @kabcosmetics lip kit coming soon😻 definitely my new favorite!!”

Her mom Kim agreed about it being a new favorite as she wrote in the comments, “Mine too.” Friend tawnyhenry commented, “You look exactly like your mom! 😍 beautiful,” and Brielle responded “@tawnyhenry and katya looks EXACTLY like you😻😻😻😻 so pretty! Thank u!!!!!❣️” referring to her pal’s daughter. Tawny wrote back @briellebiermann 😘😘😘 (sorry about going after some of these people on your page, sometimes I can’t help myself! 😂).” Sadly there were some haters who were making cruel comments about the size of Brielle’s lips, which caused the reality star to disable the section.

Don’t Be Tardy star Brielle has been very open and unapologetic about getting lip fillers. In January of 2019 she posted an IG photo of herself with smaller lips before she got them done and wrote, “To those who say I look better before lips… you’re a liar and this photo is PROOOOOOF.”

In an April interview withThe Lookbook, she revealed why she wanted lip fillers. “I was always insecure about [my lips], especially from when I started high school,” Brielle explained. “All my friends had beautiful, full lips. They looked so good. I thought to be beautiful you had to have full lips because everybody that I thought was pretty had huge lips. She begged her mom for “years and years and years” to get lip injections and she finally got her first fillers “right when I turned 18 — right when I graduated [high school], actually. I went straight to L.A. and my mom took me to the best and that was that.”