Andy Cohen Reveals How Cutting Alcohol Out Of His Diet Helped Him Lose 12 Lbs.

Andy Cohen got very honest about how he changed his lifestyle for the better and maintained his health by ‘really watching what I’m eating.’

Andy Cohen, 51, didn’t mince words when it came to addressing his 12-pound weight loss in recent months. The Watch What Happens Live host chatted with Hoda Kotb, 52, on the Today show on Nov. 5, and was open about how he viewed himself before his lifestyle change. “I’m a pretty tough critic of myself and don’t you find that seeing yourself in a monitor every day — doesn’t that mess with your head sometimes?” Andy asked Hoda while they discussed country star Tim McGraw’s, 52, amazing transformation. “Because you’re forced to look in the mirror a lot because there is a monitor under these cameras that we are looking at.” Looking at the monitors over the summer, Andy was not impressed with what he was seeing.

The Real Housewives franchise executive producer decided a change had to be made. “So, this summer, I had a moment where I was like, I really felt like my suits were getting tight and it was beach season and I was wearing like button-downs to the beach and I’m like ‘I’m not this guy, I’m not doing this,’” he confessed. Andy made some major adjustments to his life to help him in his weight loss journey. While the host credits his 12-pound weight loss to “really watching what I’m eating,” he also revealed that he stopped drinking cocktails on his talkshow in mid-July as an added change.

Andy’s lifestyle adjustments have only had a positive impact on his life, especially as a new father to his sweet little son, Benjamin Allen Cohen. On Sept. 14, Andy gushed about his little guy, whom he welcomed via surrogate on Feb. 4, saying, “he’s just opened up my world.” He also gushed that the bond with his son is like “a love like I’ve never experienced.” But just like with renewing his diet and exercise to better his future, Andy is looking ahead and thinking of his family, as well.

The TV host added, “I would like to [have more kids],” when he spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife at SiriusXM’s Radio Andy Theater at the Peppermint Club with special guests event. He clearly is smitten with his little guy, but keeping the door open for more additions to his little family. For now, though, Andy is totally embracing fatherhood with adorable Benjamin. Who knows, maybe Andy will find a little workout buddy as his son gets older! But reflecting on his health and diet, life is only getting better for Andy.