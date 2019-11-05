Wendy Williams shocked her Instagram followers on Nov. 5 when she posted a photo of herself posing with Charlamagne tha God, who she’s known to have a feud with, and praising him in the caption.

It looks like Wendy Williams, 55, and Charlamagne tha God, 41, have squashed their feud! The Shade Room captured a screenshot of a now deleted photo that the talk show host posted to her Instagram page on Nov. 5 and it shows her getting cozy with the radio personality. In the pic, only the back of what looks like Wendy’s head can be seen as she leans in to Charlamagne’s face while he looks at the camera. “He learned from the best. Loyalty is everything! My guy is doing his thing!” Wendy’s caption for the post read along with a heart emoji.

The pic comes as quite the shock since Wendy and Charlamagne were involved in a decade long feud that allegedly started because of Wendy’s ex Kevin Hunter. Charlamagne previously confessed the details of their falling out on an episode of his popular radio show, The Breakfast Club, back in Mar., around the same time Wendy and Kevin’s divorce filing made headlines. The radio host explained that he previously went on a trip to Jamaica with both Wendy and Kevin and Kevin flew out his alleged sidepiece Sharina Hudson. Sharina then allegedly wanted to hook up with one of Charlamagne’s friends, which caused Kevin to get upset.

“Wendy doesn’t know this so when Wendy goes on Elvis Duran‘s show and Wendy says, ‘who?’ in reference to me when my name comes up… I can’t even be mad at Wendy because I don’t even know what the f*ck he told Wendy,” Charlamagne said while discussing the reason for the feud.

Charlamagne worked on Wendy’s own radio show early in his career and was famously fired from it due to the 2008 feud but now that Wendy has moved on from Kevin, who had a baby with Sharina, it seems things are good between the two again.

We’ll see where things between Wendy and Charlamagne go from here. We’re hoping the latest pic means they are back to being great friends but, of course, only time will tell.