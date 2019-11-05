Vin Diesel Wishes Happy 21st Birthday To Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow 6 Years After Her Dad’s Death

Only love and support — Vin Diesel sent Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow, the sweetest birthday message, saying he has ‘always been proud’ of her.

Vin Diesel, 52, has a lot of love for the late Paul Walker‘s family, and shared it with Paul’s daughter, Meadow, on her birthday. The Fast & Furious star took to Instagram on Nov. 4 to share the most endearing message to the 21-year-old. “I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming… but the truth is I have always been proud of you,” Vin began the caption to his post, which featured a photo of Meadow. “Happy Birthday Meadow! I know it’s your 21st and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry. Love you kid.” The action star concluded his message by signing off as “Uncle Vin.” The birthday message was such a meaningful reminder of how closely knit the cast of Fast & Furious is, especially in the years following Paul’s death.

Near the fifth anniversary of Paul’s passing in November 2018, Paul’s brother, Caleb Walker, shared just how supportive the cast had been of his family. “They have been amazing,” Caleb revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife on Nov. 30, 2018. “Every single one of them has been there for all of my family. I don’t live in LA, nor am I in the industry anymore so I don’t get to see them as much as I’d like. But I love hearing the stories they tell.”

Of course, Caleb, Meadow and their family have kept Paul’s memory alive in the years following his death. On the two-year anniversary of her father’s passing, Meadow — then, only 16 — shared a heartfelt message about her father on his birthday. “Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions. His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill.” At her young age, Meadow made the choice to launch The Paul Walker Foundation on her father’s birthday in 2015, saying at the time, “I can’t think of a better way to celebrate my father.”

As fans know, Paul tragically died following a horrific car crash on Nov. 30, 2013. Following his death, tributes and support for Paul and his family poured in, and his cast members went into mourning, but also paid loving tribute to him. Clearly, his cast members and family are keeping his memory alive, and even on his daughter, Meadow’s, birthday, lending all their love and affection.