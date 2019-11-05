‘The Little Mermaid Live’: See Auli’i Cravalho As Ariel & More Splashy Photos

‘The Little Mermaid Live!’ is ready to make a big splash on Nov. 5. The live musical event is honoring the classic Disney movie for its 30th anniversary and will be filled with the songs you know and love.

Are you ready to go back under the sea? The Little Mermaid Live! will air 8 p.m. on ABC. The wait is finally over, Disney fans. The star-studded cast features Moana star Auli’i Cravalho as Ariel, Oscar nominee Queen Latifah as Ursula, Grammy winner Shaggy as Sebastian, Emmy nominee John Stamos as Chef Louis, and Graham Phillips as Prince Eric. John is reprising the role of Chef Louis after his performance in the Hollywood Bowl production of The Little Mermaid.

Auli’i will undergo quite the transformation to play Ariel. She’ll be rocking Ariel’s signature red hair throughout the live musical event. Queen Latifah will be slaying with Ursula’s iconic white updo. They’ll be singing The Little Mermaid hits like “Part of Your World,” “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” and more.

The live musical event will honor the 30th anniversary of the animated Disney classic with a never-before-seen hybrid format featuring live musical performances interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film. Jodi Benson, the original voice of Ariel in the 1989 movie, will be doing the introduction of the live musical event. Amber Riley will serve as the emcee. The Little Mermaid Live! will include beautifully intricate sets and costumes by Emmy Award-winning designer Zaldy, with music from the original animated film and Tony Award-nominated Broadway version, originally composed by Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken. Howard Ashman’s film lyrics will be showcased, while Glenn Slater, the lyricist for the Broadway adaptation, will contribute as well. Choreographers Nick Florez and RJ Durrell have also joined The Little Mermaid Live! team.

Auli’i spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY right after her casting was announced at the TCA summer press tour. “I was very happy with one Disney princess,” she told HollywoodLife. “I didn’t think I could be greedy and get two, but they were kind enough to ask if I wanted to play Ariel and, of course, my response was yes, yes, yes.”