‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’: Brianna Gets A Paternity Test For Braeson & Rachel Gives Birth

It was all about babies on the Nov. 5 episode of ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’, as viewers were treated to a birth, a baby shower and one major announcement!

After an old high school friend reached out to Brianna and claimed he may be Braeson‘s father, Brianna took it upon herself to request a paternity test so they could find out whether or not it’s true. So the Nov. 5 episode of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant featured Brianna getting a DNA sample from her son and sending it into a lab for the results. Brianna also called her potential baby daddy and asked him what his plan would be if he were proven to be Braeson’s father. She also asked him how his girlfriend felt about the situation, and to her astonishment, he told Brianna that she was the one who urged him to reach out to her. So now, Brianna is sort of hopeful that this guy is Braeson’s dad, but just as she was about to read the results, the episode ended.

Meanwhile, Rachel finally gave birth to her baby girl, whom she named Hazelee, but major drama went down before she event went to the hospital. Rachel’s family asked if Drew — who may or may not be the baby’s father — was planning on going to the hospital, but Rachel didn’t want him anywhere near the baby. Her current boyfriend — who’s also Drew’s best friend and another possible baby daddy — wanted Drew to be there, though, so everyone was basically arguing the night before Rachel went into labor. And Rachel’s mom was seen calling her sister a “bitch”, so if you ask us, this family has some major problems to work through.

Later, Ashley and Bar tried to revive their relationship with a trip to LA, but they ended up arguing about her having homework to do. Plus, she later complained that Bar hasn’t been putting forth enough effort to get his GED and a job, so we’re not sure these two will last much longer.

Finally, Kayla told her mom about her pregnancy news, which you can watch here, and Kiaya had her baby shower. Want more drama? New episodes of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant air Tuesdays at 9pm on MTV.