‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Jade Cline’s Parents Get Arrested For Possession Of Meth

Jade Cline was forced to pick up the pieces after both of her parents got arrested during the Nov. 5 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’.

Jade Cline freaked out during the Nov. 5 episode of Teen Mom 2, when she received an unexpected call from her mother asking her to bail her out of jail. Jail’s mom didn’t say why she was arrested, but through her tears, she did say that she needed $500 in order to get bailed out. Unfortunately for her, however, Jade made it very clear that she didn’t have that kind of money (we guess she didn’t get her MTV paycheck yet), and she’d need to ask around to see if she could borrow some. But even so, as viewers, we could tell that Jade was frustrated with her mom and how she’s constantly getting into trouble. And Jade’s grandmother agreed.

When Jade called her, she said that it wasn’t Jade’s job to bail her mom out of jail and because neither of them had that kind of money, she’d have to stay put behind bars. Furthermore, Jade’s aunt eventually discovered that Jade’s mom and dad were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, among other things. So in the end, Jade decided that it was best for her parents to stay in jail until they’re given their sentence.

Meanwhile, Kailyn Lowry dropped some major dough on a new crib after the owners of a house she looked at accepted her offer. She actually couldn’t believe that the owners accepted her offer, so she screamed with excitement when she was given the “good news”. And when she later signed the papers to make it official, she said her third house would be “the charm”, just like her baby daddy situation.

Later, Devoin tried to prove to Briana that he could be around for Nova by taking her to her first day of second grade. And Briana took notice, but she was also preoccupied by the fact that she doesn’t think she’s truly into John. She also wants to a buy a new place for her family in the same area, so a move to New York doesn’t seem likely for her.

Finally, Leah welcomed Ali home from camp, and Chelsea celebrated her shared birthday with Layne by staging an outside photo shoot with a pig and some cake.

