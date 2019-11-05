Leigh has her first dream about Matt since his death and opens up to Danny about it in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of ‘Sorry For Your Loss.’

Danny (Jovan Adepo) asks Leigh (Elizabeth Olsen) to tell him about her dream about Matt (Mamoudou Athie). “We don’t have to talk about it,” Leigh says to Danny in our EXCLUSIVE preview of Sorry For Your Loss. But Danny wants to know. Leigh explains that in the dream Matt was looking out a window and she walked up to him.

“He was there,” Leigh continues, completely immersed in the memory. “He was just right in front of me. And I had this feeling of being loved and taken care of.” In the episode, Leigh and Danny discover dangerous new fault lines in their dynamic, while Jules’ feelings for Tommy are tested.

Sorry For Your Loss season 2 follows Leigh’s complex and ultimately inspiring journey as she tries to move forward in the world while still feeling the aftershocks of loss. A deeply human exploration of grief, Sorry For Your Loss mixes pathos and pain, humor and hope. The first season ended with the revelation that Danny is love with Leigh, his brother’s widow. However, he began to seek more distance from Leigh because of the feelings he developed towards her.

The series also stars Kelly Marie Tran as Leigh’s sister, Jules, and Janet McTeer as Jules and Leigh’s mother, Amy. New episodes of Sorry For Your Loss are available every Tuesday at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.