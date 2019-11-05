See Pics
Hollywood Life

Selena Gomez Refollows Bella Hadid On Instagram After They Both Split From The Weeknd

Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid
Shutterstock
Selena Gomez wears a patterned outfit at Z100 in New York City Pictured: Selena Gomez Ref: SPL5124847 281019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Singer Selena Gomez wears a purple blazer leaving Z100 in New York City. Pictured: Selena Gomez Ref: SPL5125110 291019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Selena Gomez Continues her Stylish Promo Tour in NYC wearing a Grey Oversized Pantsuit for her 4th Look of the Day Pictured: Selena Gomez Ref: SPL5124887 281019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Selena Gomez wears a green outfit at Z100 in New York City Pictured: Selena Gomez Ref: SPL5124836 281019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Now that Bella Hadid has split from The Weeknd again, his other ex Selena Gomez as decided to make peace and has re-followed her on Instagram after unfollowing her in 2017.

Boy drama is so 2017! It was in January of that year that Selena Gomez stunned fans by getting together with The Weeknd, just a few months after he called things off with longtime girlfriend Bella Hadid. After pictures of them making out made headlines, the hot new couple then both unfollowed Bella on Instagram, and she quickly did the same with them. Now Selena seems to have unofficially declared peace, as she’s started re-following the 23-year-old model on the ‘gram as of Nov. 5, 2019.

Bella is now one of the elite 75 people that Selena follows, which includes celeb pals like Jennifer Aniston and Camilla Cabello, a well as musical collaborators like DJ Snake and Ozuna. Selena even follows Bella’s sister Gigi Hadid, 24, now as well. Meanwhile, a whopping 160 million people follow Selena. However, Bella hasn’t returned the favor of re-following Selena, though she does follow Sel’s ex Justin Bieber‘s wife Hailey Baldwin.

Selena, 27, dated The Weeknd, 29, for 10 months in 2017, ultimately breaking up with him to go back to Justin at the end of October of that year. The Weeknd — real name Abel Tesfaye — then slowly tried to mend things with Bella, who he had dated for 18 months before breaking up in Nov. of 2016. They were spotted kissing at Coachella in April of 2018 and in Cannes the following month. By the summer they were back to being a full on couple again for a second go at love.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd
Selena Gomez and then-boyfriend The Weeknd attended the 2017 Met Gala together. Their romance lasted for 10 months, coming on the heels of his breakup with Bella Hadid in Nov. of 2016.
The Weeknd and Bella Hadid
The Weeknd and then girlfriend Bella Hadid attend the 2016 Met Gala. They dated for 18 months before breaking up in Nov. of 2016. Two months later he started a 10 month romance with Selena Gomez. Eventually Bella and The Weeknd would get back together in the summer of 2018, breaking up again just over a year later.

But it didn’t last. Their busy schedules kept them apart and just over a year later in early Aug. of 2019 the couple split for the second time. Now that it looks like Bella and Abel are done for good, it was sweet of Selena to put out an olive branch in the form of a follow to try to show that they should be okay with each other once again.