Selena Gomez Refollows Bella Hadid On Instagram After They Both Split From The Weeknd

Now that Bella Hadid has split from The Weeknd again, his other ex Selena Gomez as decided to make peace and has re-followed her on Instagram after unfollowing her in 2017.

Boy drama is so 2017! It was in January of that year that Selena Gomez stunned fans by getting together with The Weeknd, just a few months after he called things off with longtime girlfriend Bella Hadid. After pictures of them making out made headlines, the hot new couple then both unfollowed Bella on Instagram, and she quickly did the same with them. Now Selena seems to have unofficially declared peace, as she’s started re-following the 23-year-old model on the ‘gram as of Nov. 5, 2019.

Bella is now one of the elite 75 people that Selena follows, which includes celeb pals like Jennifer Aniston and Camilla Cabello, a well as musical collaborators like DJ Snake and Ozuna. Selena even follows Bella’s sister Gigi Hadid, 24, now as well. Meanwhile, a whopping 160 million people follow Selena. However, Bella hasn’t returned the favor of re-following Selena, though she does follow Sel’s ex Justin Bieber‘s wife Hailey Baldwin.

Selena, 27, dated The Weeknd, 29, for 10 months in 2017, ultimately breaking up with him to go back to Justin at the end of October of that year. The Weeknd — real name Abel Tesfaye — then slowly tried to mend things with Bella, who he had dated for 18 months before breaking up in Nov. of 2016. They were spotted kissing at Coachella in April of 2018 and in Cannes the following month. By the summer they were back to being a full on couple again for a second go at love.

But it didn’t last. Their busy schedules kept them apart and just over a year later in early Aug. of 2019 the couple split for the second time. Now that it looks like Bella and Abel are done for good, it was sweet of Selena to put out an olive branch in the form of a follow to try to show that they should be okay with each other once again.