Selena Gomez’s ‘Lose You To Love Me’ & Justin Bieber’s ‘Sorry’ Get Combined In Must-Hear Viral Mash-Up

Jelena is back…sort of. A YouTuber mashed up Selena Gomez’s goodbye ballad to Justin Bieber ‘Lose You To Love Me’ with his ‘Sorry’ in an epic music video that proves these songs were made for each other.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber‘s romance is a thing of the past thanks to his marriage to Hailey Baldwin, but the former couple is living on through a brilliant new song mashup. Andy Wu Musicland‘s YouTube account took Selena’s music video for her ballad about letting go of the Biebs “Lose You Yo Love Me” and mixed in Justin’s 2015 hit single “Sorry” and images from his gorgeous “I’ll Show You” music video which was shot in picturesque Iceland. The result is absolute perfection!

Under the sad piano melody for “LYTLM,” Justin is seen running through the mountains while his lyrics from “Sorry” play over it. “You gotta go and get angry at all of my honesty / You know I try, but I don’t do too well with apologies / I hope I don’t run out of time could someone call a referee / ‘Cause I just need one more shot at forgiveness,” he sings over the now black and white video, and then it’s Selena’s turn to respond.

“I saw the signs and I ignored it / Rose-colored all distorted / Set fire to my purpose / And I let it burn / You got off on the hurtin’ / When it wasn’t yours,” Selena sings as it transitions to her music video. Then Justin is seen running through Iceland as his chorus asking “Is it too late now to say sorry?” plays over the heartbreaking melody for Selena’s song’s chorus. He’s even seen forlornly looking out at the ocean from a cliff as his lyrics, “Yeah, I know that I let you down / Is it too late to say I’m sorry now?” play over Sel’s piano melody.

Then things take a turn as the melody to Justin’s bop plays over Selena singing her raw farewell lines while looking straight into the camera. “We’d always go into it blindly / I needed to lose you to find me / This dance, it was killing me softly / I needed to hate you to love me, yeah,” actually sounds quite perky with “Sorry”‘s catchy tune and trumpets underneath it. You can check it out in the music video above and trust us, you’ll have this on repeat for the rest of the day…as well as having some serious Jelena memories come flashing back.