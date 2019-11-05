Rob Kardashian Doesn’t Want To ‘Obsess’ Over Getting Abs: Why He’d Be Happy With ‘A Dad Bod’

Rob Kardashian is committed to getting in shape but the reality star isn’t consumed with a six-pack and would be just as happy at a comfortable, healthy weight.

Rob Kardashian, 32, was spotted looking slimmer than ever at Kim Kardashian‘s 39th birthday on Oct. 21. And although the reality star is still committed to getting in shape after revealing that his Type 2 diabetes is in remission back in 2016, Rob is completely content with a “dad bod” at this point. A source close to the father-of-one EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife, “Rob has always lived the life that he has wanted to live, but now he knows he has to live for daughter Dream Kardashian, 2. So many times friends and family wanted him to get in better shape and he took it as a way that the only thing that would work is if he became ripped.”

“But you don’t have to be ripped to be healthy,” the insider continued. “You can be in good shape without the stress of looking like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Rob has gotten to a point mentally where he is ready, and slowly but surely getting to a great place with his body. He wants to eventually meet someone again to fall in love with and he would be perfectly happy with a hot dad bod. Rob has some more work to do, but he is certainly at a place he hasn’t been in a long time and he is only going to continue to get to a goal of being in great shape. He wants to be healthy and happy and not overdo it. That mindset has really made a difference and he is getting there one day at a time.”

As we reported earlier, Rob’s motivation for losing and keeping the weight off is all thanks to his daughter, Dream. Another source EXCLUSIVELY told us that, “Rob used to feel like getting a six-pack was the only way to be totally fit and happy with his body, but his mindset has changed. He’s realized how unhealthy it is to obsess over perfection – that kind of thinking really sets him back. This time his fitness journey is really all about his health, it’s about feeling good and being as healthy as he can for his daughter. His daughter is 100 percent his main motivation in getting fit. When he has hard days and feels like falling off the wagon and skipping his workout, he thinks about his daughter and being there for her the best that he can be.”