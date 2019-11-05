Nicki Minaj Hints She’ll Be Throwing More Shade At Wendy Williams ‘In A Few Days’: ‘Stay Tuned’

Nicki Minaj posted a cryptic response to a fan on Twitter on Nov. 5 and it could be an indication that she’s ready to speak more of her mind about Wendy Williams in an upcoming episode of Queen Radio.

Nicki Minaj, 36, may not be done with her comments about Wendy Williams! The rapper got her Twitter followers’ attention on Nov. 5 when she tweeted a somewhat cryptic response to one fan’s post, which included a E! Nightly Pop video clip that mentioned her feud with the 55-year-old talk show host. In the clip, hosts of the news show can be seen talking about the shocking comments made by Wendy and then Nicki and they showed clips of the moments, including a short audio clip of Nicki shading Wendy on her Queen Radio show by saying she was unknowingly paying for Wendy’s ex Kevin Hunter‘s mistress’ lifestyle. Nicki was quick to post her response and made sure to tell fans to “stay tuned” to her radio show for more.

“What the white ppl post. >>>>>> The blacks only post the few seconds where I raise my voice to push their narrative. #QueenRadio is back in a few days. Stay tuned,” the response read along with a winking, tongue-out, and kissing emoji.

Although we’re not sure exactly what Nicki has in mind when it comes to more comments about Wendy, the anticipation is certainly keeping her fans entertained. “Can’t wait to listen,” one fan responded while another wrote, “WE READY”. “Nicki got balls like I have never seen before for someone at her position. Speak on it sis Truely an inspiration,” a third follower responded.

Nicki and Wendy’s most recent feud has been going on since Nicki got hitched to her high school sweetheart, Kenneth Petty, 41, who is known for having a criminal history, on Oct. 21. Wendy was very outspoken about the whole situation during the Hot Topics segment of her talk show on Oct. 23 and said some pretty shocking things. “Now, he served seven years in prison and he’s also a sex offender. So that means that he…is a manslaughter a killer? Okay. So, he’s a killer and a sex offender… Well Nicki, congratulations,” she said about Kenneth on the episode.

It didn’t take long for Nicki to clap back on her radio show. “How can you interview a bunch of rappers, where all they talk about is shooting and killing, then continue to mention somebody who actually did that, who did their time and paid their debts to society, that’s why Kevin was on that island chilling,” she said referring to Wendy’s allegedly unfaithful ex. “Kevin said wait a minute, I’m about to have my baby, I’m not about to come to that episode my real b***h about to give birth.”

We’re not sure what more could be said by these two in the near future, but it clearly isn’t over! We’ll be on the lookout to see what, if anything, comes about soon!