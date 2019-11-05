Kristen Stewart Admits She Would Have Married Robert Pattinson: He Was My ‘First Love’

Kristen Stewart took some time to reflect on her past relationship with Robert Pattinson at the height of the ‘Twilight’ craze, saying her former partner is ‘the best’ years after their split.

Kristen Stewart, 29, got very candid in her new interview with Howard Stern on Nov. 5. During their interview, Howard quickly brought up Kristen’s past relationship with her former Twilight franchise co-star, Robert Pattinson, 33, and bluntly asked if she “would’ve gotten married” to him. “I don’t know,” the Charlie’s Angels star coyly replied. “I wanted to…yeah, no I’ve never been in…” she trailed on before Howard interjected, “If he proposed you would’ve gotten married.” On that note, Kristen was more assertive, replying “I don’t know, I’m not a super duper traditionalist, but at the same time…every relationship I’ve ever been in, I thought that was it. I’ve never really been the most casual person,” she confessed. Kristen’s relationship with Rob was definitely anything but casual.

The pair were linked together for roughly three years, from mid-2009 until May 2013. While relationships in the spotlight are consistently difficult, the former couple had to navigate the added pressure of the Twilight pandemonium. The attention brought on swaths of paparazzi, who Kristen scathingly referred to as “thieves” in the interview. The word choice was likely a means to illustrate how the scrutiny really robbed the young stars of normal relationship practices. “We didn’t walk down the street holding hands because we were like, ‘We don’t wanna give it to ’em.’ But then, we didn’t get to walk down the street holding hands, and it sucked.” Kristen later revealed what made matters more difficult was that Rob “was my first [love].”

While Rob will always hold a special place in her heart, Kristen has since moved on and is currently rumored to be linked with Dylan Meyer. “Kristen is spending time with Dylan and very happy about it,” a source shared with E! on Aug. 28. “She was seeing Stella for a little bit while it worked, but now she has moved on with Dylan.” Kristen was reportedly not “holding back at all and loves being with her.” Bearing that strong bond in mind, Howard asked if Kristen was “in love right now?” To which she replied, “Yeah…the answer is yes,” before revealing that she “can’t f–king wait” to propose!

As Kristen plans for the future, she’s put her past into retrospect and really seems to have a newfound admiration for her former partner, Rob. Upon learning the Good Time actor was cast in the upcoming Batman film, Kristen appeared truly elated. “Oh man, I feel like he’s the only guy who could play that part,” she gushed to Variety‘s Marc Malkin on Sept. 7 while attending the Toronto International Film Festival. “I am so happy for him, it is crazy… I’m very, very happy about that. I heard [the news] and was like, ‘Oh man!’ Yeah, it’s awesome.” Kristen and Rob have really put the past behind them, and appear to be just supportive colleagues, which fans love to see as they continue to succeed in their professional and personal lives.