Kris Jenner & O.J. Simpson Affair Rumors: Why They’re ‘Extremely Hurtful’ For The Kardashians

The recent rumor of Kris Jenner having an affair with O.J. Simpson left her in tears. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned why these allegations are so ‘heartbreaking,’ and why they have the Kardashians concerned for Nicole Brown Simpson’s kids!

Once again, Kris Jenner was subjected to allegations that she had an affair with O.J. Simpson. On the Nov. 3 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kris, 64, wept after hearing about an article in which O.J. allegedly “once bragged about his hot tub hook-up with [Kris] that led to the Momager needing hospital treatment.” This is not the first time that someone alleged Kris and O.J., 72, had an affair, but it doesn’t mean that these reports don’t affect the entire KarJenner empire. “The rumor about Kris and O.J. having an affair is extremely hurtful for the entire family, not just Kris,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s such a lie and so offensive on so many levels.”

However, the Kardashians are less concerned about their reputation whenever this rumor rears its ugly head. “Their biggest concern is how it affects [Nicole Brown Simpson‘s] kids,” the source tells HollywoodLife. Before her death in 1994, Nicole and O.J. welcomed two children — Sydney Brooke Simpson, now 34, and Justin Ryan Simpson, now 31, and the source says the Kardashian think “it’s heartbreaking that people don’t take [Nicole’s kids] feelings into consideration more. At this point, everyone in the family has gotten pretty thick-skinned when it comes to the things people say about them, but this rumor is different because it’s deeply hurtful to not only them but also to Nicole’s family too.”

“The rumors of O.J. ever having a thing with Kris are just plain ridiculous,” a second source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. In addition to the allegation that Kris and O.J. had an affair, there are persistent rumors that he is actually Khloe Kardashian’s father [and not the late Robert Kardashian.] These rumors, the source tells HollywoodLife, are “simply put, very hurtful and untrue. Everything that people try to connect with O.J. and Kris in any way romance-wise is just wrong.”

“For Kris and the whole family, it is a deep dig to a family that gets attacked every day — for one thing or another. Over the years, they have gotten over the attacks. Some take more of a toll than another,” the source adds. “They all try to make these type of accusations roll off their backs, but it is still sad that things keep being brought up in this situation.” The source says that the family thinks this rumor is “just plain miserable to deal with.”

“Even O.J. has denied anything ever happened between the two,” the insider added. “To all involved besides those making the rumors, it is a non-story, a hurtful one and an untrue one, but a non-story nonetheless.”

After this recent KUWTK episode, which was filmed in June 2019 on the 25th anniversary of Nicole Brown Simpson’s death, the source says Kris “hopes they can move on without making this a thing anymore. She and the family hope that this is the last time they have to talk about O.J. because it is so hurtful. They want to not dive into the rumors and garbage, especially since it is so brutally untrue. It has hurt a lot of feelings, but now everyone hopes that they can move on from this awful, awful rumor once and for all.”