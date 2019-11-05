Kim Kardashian Believes North West, 6, Will Be 1st To Take Over Family Business: She’s ‘Already Running It’

Kim and Khloe Kardashian agreed that North West would be ‘the first’ on board for continuing the family business and their longtime reality TV show, ‘KUWTK.’ But Kourtney had other worries!

Kim Kardashian, 39, Khloe, 35, and The Real’s audience all believed North West, 6, would be more than willing to accept the baton in keeping up the Kardashians’ empire and reality television show! On the Nov. 5 episode of The Real, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney, 40, were asked if they could “envision” their children one day taking over “all of the businesses” and their E! reality series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which has been airing since 2007. “I think they would,” Kim admitted. That led the hosts to their next question: “Who do you think would be the first to jump on board with the idea?”

“North,” Kim answered, an opinion backed up the shouts of her daughter’s name from the audience! Apparently, you wouldn’t have to ask North — she considers herself a Kris Jenner 2.0. “She already thinks she’s running it [the family business],” Kim mused, and then imagined her daughter walking on set of KUWTK: “She’ll come in and be like, ‘Where’s my mic? I need a mic!'”

“North for sure,” Khloe chimed in, agreeing with her sister and the audience. But Kourtney played devil’s advocate! “I’m kind of on the fence. If they want it and that’s what makes them happy, I don’t know. I think there’s so much that comes with it that we need to think about,” Kourtney said, second-guessing if her children, nieces and nephews would actually want to take charge of the family businesses, versus following their own career paths.

Kourtney’s right to give the question serious thought, seeing how many businesses are bringing in money between the three sisters! Kim runs KKW Beauty, a massive beauty company, in addition to her recently launched shapewear brand, SKIMS. Meanwhile, Khloe is the co-founder of the apparel brand Good American and Kourtney’s lifestyle blog, Poosh, just went live in April of 2019.

There should be no shortage of future CEOs if the sisters’ brood are interested in inheriting their mothers’ businesses! Kim shares four children with husband Kanye West — North, Saint, 3, Chicago, 1, and Psalm, 5 mos. — and Kourtney comes close with her three children Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. Khloe recently joined the mom pack after welcoming True in April of 2018 with her ex, Tristan Thompson.