Kim Kardashian Reveals The Change She Made To Her Met Gala Dress After Kanye Said It Was ‘Too Sexy’

During a Nov. 5 interview on ‘The Real,’ Kim Kardashian opened up about Kanye West telling her he doesn’t want her to dress so ‘sexy’ anymore, and revealed how she’s ‘compromised’ with him about it.

Kim Kardashian, 39, looked extremely sexy in a skintight dress that hugged every inch of her body at the 2019 Met Gala in May — but Kanye West, 42, revealed during the Oct. 13 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that he wasn’t exactly a fan. “You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy,” he told Kim the night before the Met Gala. Well, it turns out there was actually more to that conversation that we didn’t see. “The dress, initially, since I was coming out of the water, there was nipples attached to it,” Kim explained on The Real on Nov. 5. “With editing, I’m not sure we put that part into the fight. He was really certain that he didn’t want that on the dress. He mentioned it multiple times, and it was still on there. So we did have that discussion.”

In the end, Kim compromised with her husband by getting rid of the nipples on the dress when she finally did walk the red carpet. “I respect where he’s gone on his journey in the last year and I obviously want to be appropriate for my children,” Kim added. “And I obviously want to be appropriate for my children. There’s enough for them to see already. I can tone it down a little bit!” Kim made it clear that she always wants to make sure to “honor” her husband and what he wants, but admitted that it really comes down to the fact that she is a mother of four kids now.

“It’s mostly about the kids,” she said. “The kids are getting older, so [Kanye]’s very conscious about what we have in the house. There’s no TVs in the kids’ rooms, we removed makeup from North’s room. He had this epiphany of being — not that he wasn’t always an amazing dad — but being a little bit more strict as a dad and being very forceful about the imagery in our household and what they see.”

At the end of the day, though, Kim vowed to never lose who she is just for her husband. “I agree with [his parenting], but I’m always going to be me,” she admitted. “So we had the discussion and the fight, and I think, at the end of the day, that’s what marriage is. He’s going to do things I don’t agree with and vice versa. So we were having that conversation of what’s too much.”