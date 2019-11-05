Kelly Ripa, 49, Proves She & Husband Mark Consuelos, 48, Are Ageless In Family Throwback Pic

Kelly Ripa shared a 15-year-old throwback photo to when their three kids were little, yet she and husband Mark Consuelos look nearly the same in the pic as they do today!

Kelly Ripa is proving once again that she and husband Mark Consuelos simply do not show any signs of aging. The 49-year-old talk show host shared a throwback photo to Instagram on Nov. 5 and it showed the young couple with their three small children from about 15 years ago. Kelly even made a joke about how long ago it was taken in her caption, writing “I know it’s not Thursday, but i just found this photo. In an album. From a camera. With film. That we developed. Like the kids do now 😁♥️📷 #2003 #2004 ish #babies.”

Yep, that’s how pictures were taken back then before the widespread advent of digital cameras and later smartphones. In the pic, Kelly is holding daughter Lola, 18, and she would be about two or three in the photo. Mark, 48, is holding on to their 16-year-old son Joaquin, who would be about one-year-old in the pic while he has his other and around 22-year-old look-alike son Michael, who would be about six in the photo. Mark even responded in the comments, writing “I love this so much!!” at the throwback pic of their young family.

While their kids are all grown up since the photo was taken, Kelly and Mark continue to amaze fans by seemingly not aging. Kelly is seen with a big smile, her blonde hair flowing and her body fit and trim like it is today. Mark is insanely handsome, with a dark stubbly beard coming in, a bright white smile and is wearing a black t-shirt that clings to his muscular chest. As Kelly proved with an Instagram pic on Oct. 31 of the couple in bed, shirtless Mark is even more ripped today!

Even the couple’s good friend Andy Cohen is mystified about how they are so ageless. When Kelly and Mark appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Oct. 8, he asked the secret to how they have been “smoking hot for 30 years.” Remember, viewers saw them in their 20’s when they starred opposite each other on All My Children. So fans have watched them age — or rather NOT age — ever since. “We have blood transfusions of 14-year-olds,” Mark joked. “No, we’re smaller people. So our heart doesn’t have to work as much getting blood up and down. I don’t know, we work out!” he added.