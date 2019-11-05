Jenelle Evans Obtains Temporary Restraining Order Against Ex David Eason: ‘I Am Scared For My Life’

Jenelle Evans is fearful David Eason will ‘harm’ her or the MTV star’s three kids, due to his alleged ‘threats,’ ‘history of violence’ and ‘erratic behavior.’ The protection order even reveals Jenelle’s new whereabouts!

“I am scared for my life and my children’s well-being” — those are the haunting words Jenelle Evans, 27, wrote in her Nov. 4 filing for a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband David Eason, 31, according to E! News. The details in Jenelle’s documents were certainly alarming, and were enough for the protection order to reportedly ban David from contacting Jenelle and their 2-year-old daughter Ensley, in addition to Jenelle’s other children Kaiser, 5, and Jace, 10. This means Jenelle was awarded temporary custody, the outlet added. HollywoodLife has reached out to Jenelle’s rep for comment.

Jenelle’s filing sheds a new light on her two-year marriage with David, whom she married in Sept. 2017. Always one to defend her controversial husband up until announcing their split on Oct. 31, Jenelle has done a 180 by claiming that her estranged husband’s threats “escalated” over the past few days. “Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and my children’s well-being,” she wrote in the filing, according to the documents that E! News obtained.

Jenelle proceeded to accuse David of physical and verbal abuse while recalling 11 alleged incidents involving her former husband between 2017-2019. In one such alleged incident on Feb. 17, 2019, David allegedly told Jenelle, “You can die for all I care. You’re a piece of s**t. Biggest piece of s**t I’ve ever seen” (Jenelle claimed to have an audio recording of this). The situation escalated when David allegedly locked Kaiser into their vehicle, which was still running. “While Kaiser was trying to unlock it, David continuously locked it again with my spare key, scaring both me and Kaiser,” Jenelle claimed in the filing.

In another alleged incident, Jenelle attended business meetings out of town unbeknownst to David, but had already arranged for childcare. This led David to allegedly accuse her of being unfaithful, which he attempted to prove by texting her a photo of an unidentified man and writing, “This is your new boyfriend. I’m going to break his neck and feed you his head. My goal in life is to make sure you regret leaving me like this.”

That’s when Jenelle asked David to pump the brakes on the “threatening texts,” and she also “confirmed that Ensley was going to remain in her care,” per E! News. Jenelle even believed David was “implying” he’d commit suicide! “Given his actions and knowing his temperament, I believe he was implying that he would kill himself if I do not come back to him…For all of these reasons, I’m afraid that David will harm me or my children, and that he will continue to threaten me using text messages, phone calls, or on the internet,” Jenelle concluded in her filing.

The protection order also means David can no longer post about Jenelle anywhere on the Internet, after he called his ex “stupid” in an Instagram comment after the split, according to E! News. David will also have to cough up money to cover attorney’s fees while the case continues, the outlet noted.

Jenelle even revealed her new home base, after moving off the ranch she shared with David in North Carolina. Now, Jenelle and her three kids are living in Tennessee, according to the documents! This should be news to David, who revealed his intentions to file a missing person’s report on Nov. 5. “So since Jenelle has disappeared and I have no contact with her or Ensley, I have no option but to file a missing person’s report,” David, who was fired from MTV over alleged homophobic tweets in Feb. 2018, wrote on Facebook.

Jenelle’s life was flipped upside down after David shot and killed her bulldog, Nugget, which he admitted to in May of 2019 (Jenelle mentions this in her temporary restraining order, according to the report). That same month, Child Protective Services reportedly took away Ensley and Kaiser from “The Ranch,” in addition to David’s 12-year-old daughter from a past relationship, Maryssa (Jace was already living with Jenelle’s mom, Barbara Evans). After the parents embarked on a string of court visits, a judge finally ordered Ensley and Kaiser to be returned to Jenelle on July 3, per TMZ. Amid all this drama, Jenelle wasn’t invited back to film for Season 9 of Teen Mom 2.