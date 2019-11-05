See Message
Jenelle Evans’ Estranged Husband David Eason Files ‘Missing Person’s Report’

David Eason took to Facebook on Nov. 5 to post a message about how he feels he has ‘no choice’ but to file a missing person’s report because his estranged wife Jenelle Evans and their two-year-old daughter Ensley ‘disappeared’.

Jenelle Evans, 27, and David Eason, 31, may be separated right now, but it’s not stopping things from getting more intense. The Teen Mom 2 star’s estranged husband has now claimed that she and their two-year-old daughter, Ensley, have “disappeared” and it’s causing him “to file a missing person’s report”. “So since Jenelle has disappeared and I have no contact with her or Ensley, I have no option but to file a missing person’s report,” David wrote on his Facebook page on Nov. 5.

Although there’s been no confirmation on whether or not the controversial father went ahead and actually filed the report, he has called the cops over the claims, according to RadarOnline. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed he called and made a report to the outlet but also explained that it had not yet been filed.

David’s actions come less than one week after Jenelle announced she was leaving their marriage after two years. She wrote a lengthy message on Instagram to reveal the news on Oct. 31. “I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions,” her message began. “I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty. But it’s been my life. Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With time away from Teen Mom I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now.”

She then went on to reveal that she and her kids have “moved away from David”. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids,” she continued. “Today I’ve filed papers to start that process.” She then expressed her gratitude for the support she’s received. “I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am,” she wrote. “Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Jenelle has yet to respond to David’s claims that she and Ensley are missing.