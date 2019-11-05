‘RHONJ’: Jackie Goldschneider Teases ‘Jaw-Dropping’ Moments In Season 10: They’re ‘Insane’

You’ve been warned. ‘A lot of drama’ is coming fans’ ways after Season 10 of ‘RHONJ’ premieres on Nov. 6, Jackie Goldschneider revealed to HollywoodLife! She explained why this season gets so heated in our exclusive interview.

Jackie Goldschneider, 43, counted the number of times her jaw dropped while filming Season 10 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and it required more than two hands. “I mean there is a lot of drama. There were times when my jaw — I feel like my jaw dropped like 15 times in the trailer itself,” Jackie EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, after we asked the Bravo star what will surprise fans most in the upcoming season that premieres on Nov. 6! Jackie can explain all that yelling and finger-pointing you see in the Season 10 trailer, though.

“We are all very strong willed, and I feel like when you put six plus friends of like very strong willed women together, sometimes they’ll clash and can get very intense,” Jackie told HollywoodLife. In an attempt to narrow down the cast tensions to a specific cause, Jackie added, “And I think if there’s anything in particular, we are not shy in our emotions. And sometimes we’re very passionate when we fight.”

Jackie even believed these “fights” will catch viewers off-guard. “I also think that some of the people who end up in fights…Well, not fights. I mean, that sounds juvenile, but some people who are engaged in the drama is [what] will surprise viewers,” Jackie admitted during our interview. “It’s probably people you wouldn’t expect to get into each other’s faces.”

Jackie even teased that the cast dynamic will change throughout the season. When asked if the RHONJ cast is a tad divided, Jackie confessed, “I think early on, yes. But I don’t think that it necessarily stays that way throughout the whole season.” As for who’s on Jackie’s side, the blonde beauty considers Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga to be her close confidantes!

The Season 10 trailer has already teased some of these heated confrontations that Jackie hinted at! A fight between the RHONJ ladies broke out in a boutique, and we saw Margaret fall victim to a harsh ponytail yank. Margaret even said she “got whiplash” from the “sneak attack from behind” while speaking on the HollywoodLife Podcast! There’s also the cast trip to Jamaica to look forward to, and you know how juicy those Bravo getaways can get. For now, we’ll have to patiently wait one more day to see what exactly made Jackie’s jaw (consistently) drop.