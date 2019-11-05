‘The Voice’ Recap: Gwen Jokes That She & Blake Are Going To ‘Adopt’ 1 Of The Contestants

The knockout rounds come to a close on the Nov. 5 episode of ‘The Voice,’ and before the coaches complete their teams, Gwen Stefani makes a quip about adopting with Blake Shelton!

It’s the final night of Knockout Rounds on the Nov. 5 episode of The Voice! First up is Marybeth Byrd and Preston C. Howell from John Legend’s team. Marybeth performs a gorgeous rendition of Adele’s “All I Ask,” and Preston sounds well beyond his years during his performance of “The Way You Look Tonight” by Frank Sinatra. John struggles to choose just one to keep on his team, but after a lot of stalling, he goes with Marybeth, and completes his team. Everyone is sad to see Preston go, and Gwen Stefani even jokes, “Me and Blake [Shelton] are going to adopt you off the show!”

Next, Ricky Braddy and Zach Bridges, from Blake’s team, take the stage. Ricky takes a big risk by singing one of John Legend’s songs, “So High,” for his Knockout Round performance, and he kills it. Zach also has a big performance, though, when he belts out a stunning rendition of “The Dance” by Garth Brooks. After a long contemplation, Blake comes to a decision, and picks Ricky to remain on his team. Meanwhile, Gwen picks Myracle Holloway over Calvin Lockett to round out her team.

The final knockout is between Kelly Clarkson’s singers, Damali and Gracee Shriver. Damali performs Demi Lovato’s “Sober,” and Gracee sings “Leave The Pieces” by The Wreckers. Both girls absolutely slay their performances, but Kelly can only pick one, and she goes with Damali. However, it’s not the end of the road for Gracee — Blake steps in with the steal to keep her in the competition!

After the final night of the knockout rounds, here’s where the teams stand:

John – Katie Kadan, Khalea Lynee, Will Breman, Alex Guthrie, Marybeth Byrd

Kelly – Jake Hoot, Max Boyle, Shane Q, Hello Sunday, Damali

Blake – Cali Wilson, Ricky Duran, Kat Hammock, Ricky Braddy, Gracee Shriver

Gwen – Kyndal Inskeep, Joana Martinez, Rose Short, Jake HaldenVang, Myracle Holloway

The live playoffs will begin on the next episode of The Voice, which airs on Nov. 11 at 8:00 p.m. on NBC.