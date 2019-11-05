Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Teeny Black Bikini While Lounging At Home With Her Husband & Dogs  

Emily Ratajkowski even rocks bikinis at home! She shared a new photo while relaxing in the living room of her CA home in a sultry, black two-piece! Her husband, who was dressed in casual clothes, laid beside her for the group pic with their dogs.

Emily Ratajkowski and swimwear are a package deal, as the model can mostly likely be seen rocking a two-piece over pants any day. And, that’s exactly what happened when she and husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard snapped a cute photo with their dogs on Tuesday. The model, 28, rocked a tiny black bikini in a new photo on Instagram, which shows her little family, including the couple’s two dogs, lounging in the living room of their California home.

The Lying And Stealing actress sat on a large lounge chair with her legs tucked underneath her behind. The string bikini she’s pictured in is most likely a sultry piece from her Inamorata swimwear line. Meanwhile, her husband made himself comfortable as he laid beside her, dressed in printed shorts and a dark tee with scandals on.

The couple’s two dogs sat nearby, with one of the pooches on the same chair as its parents. Their other dog, a larger animal with dark fur and tan paws, sat on the living room carpet — a multicolored rug with various designs throughout. Emily and Sebastian enjoyed the warmth of the California sun with a patio door left open behind them in the shot.

(Photo credit: Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram)

This wasn’t the first time fans were treated to photos of the inside of Emily and Sebastian’s CA home. The model shared another snap of their living room on October 28, which showed her sitting on the pair’s green couch completely naked. “Mornings at home,” Emily captioned the NSFW shot, which seemed to have been photographed from an upper level of their home, looking down on the sun-kissed room.

The Express model tied the knot with Sebastian, an actor and producer, in a secret courthouse ceremony in New York City in early 2018. Emily revealed the news on Instagram last February with photos of their rings, captioned, “I got married today.”

Emily and Sebastian were only dating for just a few weeks before they decided to tie the knot at City Hall in the Big Apple, according to reports. Their first known public outing came on Valentine’s Day in 2018, when they were spotted kissing.