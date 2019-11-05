Blake Shelton Gushes Over Gwen Stefani Being His ‘Best Friend’ In Sweet Speech On ‘The Voice’

While the Knockouts were the focus of last night’s episode of ‘The Voice’, it was Blake Shelton’s sweet tribute to girlfriend, Gwen Stefani that stole the show. He gushed over Gwen’s strong ‘effect’ on him and others, and she was brought to tears!

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani‘s romance continues to play on The Voice, and this time, she was brought to tears. The November 4 episode, which consisted of the Knockout rounds, turned quite emotional when the country singer, 43, opened up about his relationship with the “Just a Girl” singer, 50. The sweet moment came when Gwen’s two remaining team members — Destiny Rayne and Rose Short — faced off to determine who would make it through to the live shows.

After Destiny’s beautiful rendition of Demi Lovato‘s “Tell Me You Love Me,” and Rose’s performance of Jessie J‘s “Big White Room,” Gwen had a tough decision to make. That’s when she leaned on her fellow coaches for some insight on who they believed should move on in the competition.

“Rose, I couldn’t be happier for you, that you have Gwen as your coach,” Blake chimed in about his girlfriend. “Because I’ve had Gwen as my best friend, and I can see the effect that it has on somebody, the way she helps you to believe in yourself,” he explained, adding that Rose’s performance was “hands down” his favorite of the Knockout rounds.

“I guess I’m gonna cry over here!” Gwen admitted. Fellow judge, Kelly Clarkson even said that Blake’s speech was “very sweet.” Newcomer to the coach’s core, John Legend then added, “That was beautiful,” and joked, “This man actually has a heart!”

In the end, Gwen took the advice of her fellow coaches and chose Rose to advance onto the live shows.

“Rose is a two-chair turn that turned into a major threat,” Gwen said of the singer, and proclaimed, “Everyone is scared of Rose.” The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NB