Abbi Murphy: ‘Below Deck’ Star Marries Greek BF After Getting Engaged Over Text

Congratulations are in order for Abbi Murphy! The ‘Below Deck’ star announced that she married her longtime love, Patrick just hours after they got engaged via text message on the show’s November 4 episode!

Abbi Murphy is a married woman! The Below Deck star revealed the excited news in post on Instagram just a few hours after she and longtime boyfriend Patrick got engaged on the show’s Monday night episode. “Yes… we actually got married,” Abbi captioned a photo of her and her new husband smiling together. She showed off her sparkling diamond ring in the sweet photo.

“The wedding was at a town hall in Plymouth, Massachusetts,” Abbi revealed. “We are wearing home-made rope rings made by my dad’s girlfriend’s elementary school student. My dad was there and it was a beautiful, meaningful and simple ceremony. We didn’t want or need a fancy wedding because we only needed each other in that moment.”

Patrick, who is a Greek sailboat captain, was actually Abbi’s boss. He stopped working with her when she joined Below Deck. Nonetheless, despite cutting their professional ties, the newlyweds aren’t apart. “Now we are happy, sailing, living in Greece ❤️” Abbi added in the caption of her wedding announcement. Congratulations to the happy couple!

After she shared the good news, Abbi took to her Instagram stories to address “hate” she’s been getting online for how she got engaged.

“Alright, so i’m getting a lot of hate regarding how I got engaged on the show, and I mean, I get it,” she said in a series of videos. “It looks like a random text that I got, ‘Will you marry me?’ as a romantic gesture. But, of course there was a discussion and a story behind it,” she said.

“I was overstaying my Visa in Greece and that’s why we never really made it official in the first place, because it was common knowledge that at some point, I had to leave and we couldn’t continue our relationship,” Abbi explained of her romance with Patrick. “And then we had that same discussion while I was on the boat, and instead of being like, ‘Alright, peace out, sorry we can’t be together,’ he was like, ‘Well would you marry me and we can continue our relationship in Greece?’ and that’s really how it happened.”

Abbi admitted, “I know it’s not romantic. I know it’s like not roses and butterflies, but it is the truth. And, now at the end of the day, it’s kind of romantic because we had a beautiful ceremony, we’re happy, and we sailed the Greek islands together and hopefully it works out,” she concluded.

Before tying the knot, Abbi and Patrick’s relationship went from solely sexual to a full-on real romance. Earlier in the season, she even admitted to her Below Deck boss, Ashton Pienaar that she really liked him.

“With Patrick, I’ve just been really naive and stupid thinking he was just my boyfriend, f—k buddy thing when in reality we have something special,” she said on the November 4 episode of Below Deck. “Being around hot guys has made me actually realize, ‘Oh s—t, I’m not interested in anybody else!’”

Abbi and Patrick expressed their love for one another, via text, and that’s when he proposed. And, she obviously said, ‘yes.’

“Guess what guys! I got engaged tonight!” Abbi excitedly told stewardesses Courtney Skippon and Simone Mashile. “This guy said he loved me for the first time via text message, and then I said, ‘I love you too.’ And then he said, ‘Do you want to marry me?’ and I said, ‘Yeah sure, why not?’“

While the crew was happy for Abbi, it was Courtney who had reservations about the text message proposal. “My eyes are rolling all the way off the boat,” she told viewers in the confessional, after questioning the couple’s then-engagement.

However, nothing could’ve brought Abbi down.

“This whole engagement thing may be abrupt, but I get the gut feeling and go with that choice,” she gushed during the episode. “We’re just going to party, I don’t even want a ring!”, she said at the time. Below Deck airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.