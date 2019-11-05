Auli’i Cravalho Shines With Gorgeous ‘Part Of Your World’ Rendition During ‘Little Mermaid Live!’

Auli’i Cravalho wowed with her performance of the iconic song ‘Part Of Your World’ during ‘The Little Mermaid Live!’ broadcast. Auli’i proved that she is one perfect Ariel!

The Little Mermaid Live! took things to a whole new level when it debuted on Nov. 5. Casting the right Ariel was key to the show’s success and they found their beloved mermaid in the form of Auli’i Cravalho, 18. The Moana star dazzled with Ariel’s red hair, signature outfit, and mermaid fins, but she really wowed with her voice. Auli’i kicked off her performances Ariel with one stunning rendition of “Part of Your World,” which is from the 1989 original animated movie. Her vocals were top-notch from beginning to end.

The star’s performance wasn’t just any ordinary performance. She flew through the air while singing at the same time. Her performance was absolutely effortless and she didn’t mess up once. During her rendition, there were dancers on another mini stage as she sang. At the very end, an adorable puppet version of Flounder showed up.

Auli’i will be performing songs from the original movie and the Broadway production. The Little Mermaid Live! is unlike any live musical event we’ve ever experienced before. The show is a hybrid format, combining both live musical performances that are interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film. The Little Mermaid Live! is happening as the original movie celebrates its 30th anniversary.

This isn’t the first time that Auli’i has played a Disney princess. She made her feature film debut as the voice of Moana in the 2016 animated Disney film of the same name. Auli’i performed “How Far I’ll Go” at the 2017 Oscars. The young actress is only 18 years old but she truly has one of the best voices out there.