Angelina Jolie Would Move Abroad If It Wasn’t For Brad Pitt: My Kids Have To Be Where He ‘Chooses To Live’

Angelina Jolie candidly spoke about her family and children, revealing that she ‘would love’ to live abroad at some point in the near future.

Angelina Jolie, 44, may be a private celebrity, but her personal life has become highly publicized as of late. The Maleficent: Mistress of Evil actress spoke in a revealing profile with Harper’s Bazaar, published on Nov. 5, about the urge to move her life away from the United States as she wants her children to explore the world. “I would love to live abroad and will do so as my children turn 18,” Angelina revealed to Harper’s Bazaar. “Right now I’m having to base where their father chooses to live.” It’s a sharp dig at Angelina’s ex, Brad Pitt, 55, who hasn’t been seen publicly with his children in some time.

And Angelina isn’t wholly prepared to give Brad joint custody of their children. “They have a complicated arrangement at present, but she has primary custody with Brad getting tons of visitation as instructed by a judge the last time they went to court,” an Angelina source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife on Oct. 24. The former couple share Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, Knox and Vivienne both 11. Maddox, 18, the couple’s eldest, is a legal adult and as such doesn’t need to deal with his parents’ custody battle.

While their current arrangement is an ongoing point of contention, an expert doesn’t believe that Angelina will stop Brad from sharing joint custody with her. “It’s very unlikely (Angelina will maintain sole custody). Unless the court sees that Brad is an unfit parent somehow, if there is evidence of child abuse or drug/alcohol abuse by Brad, then it’s unlikely a judge would grant Angelina sole custody,” David T. Pisarra, California Family Law Attorney shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on Oct. 24. Angelina and Brad’s children have been living with Angelina since their split, and the actress has really been making the most of her time with them.

For the premiere of her film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Angelina brought all of her children — minus Maddox — to the premiere in Los Angeles at the end of September. From there, they all traveled around the world, including to Tokyo, where Maddox reunited with his mother and family for the film’s premiere, and even Rome! Now, with some downtime, Angelina is focusing on the future, and boldly showing a different side of herself throughout the December 2019/ January 2020 issue of Harper’s Bazaar.

Angelina has demonstrated that she’s a dedicated mother over the years. She’s offered advice to her children and encouraged them to embrace their most authentic selves. While her custody battle is still ongoing, the actress is looking towards to the future as her children grow and she explores the next stage of her journey.