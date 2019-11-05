Angelina Jolie & Richard Madden Reportedly Rushed Off ‘Eternals’ Set In Bomb Scare

It was a scary day for Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden on the set of Marvel’s ‘The Eternals.’ They were reportedly evacuated after an unexploded bomb was discovered.

No super hero powers could have come into play when an unexploded bomb was reportedly found on the set of Marvel’s The Eternals on Nov. 4. It caused stars Angelina Jolie, 44, and Richard Madden, 33, and other cast and crew members to be rushed away to safety. “It was obviously terrifying. Some of the biggest stars in the world were on set and nobody was taking any chances,” an insider told UK’s The Sun.

The movie — set for release in Nov. of 2020 — is currently filming on the Canary Island of Fuerteventura. There’s a good chance that the device could have been decades old, as the Nazis used the Spanish island as a military base during World War II. The publication notes that it’s likely that the ordinance dated back to that time. A disposal crew was reportedly brought in to take care of the explosive. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to officials in the Canary Islands to confirm The Sun‘s report.

This is Angelina’s first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She surprised fans by showing up to the official cast announcement at San Diego’s Comic Con on July 20. Wearing a sexy little black dress, the superstar told the packed hall, “I’m so excited to be here! I think what it means to be a part of the MCU, what it means to be an Eternal, what it means to be in this family. We’ve all read the script and we know what the task is and so we are going to work very, very hard.”

Angelina and Richard are playing Eternals leaders Thena and Ikaris in the superhero film. Also on board in the amazing cast are Kit Harrington, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani , Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff and Don Lee. Marvel chose director Chloé Zhao to helm the highly anticipated blockbuster.